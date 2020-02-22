image
The Queen Is Hiring an Official Royal Helicopter Pilot to Fly Her to Engagements

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Queen Elizabeth II Visits RAF Valley
Christopher FurlongGetty Images
  • According to a new job post, the Queen is in the market for a new royal helicopter pilot.
    • The post, shared on the Royal Household website, is for a pilot to join The Queen’s Helicopter Flight (TQHF), "a small team of pilots and ground support, providing the highest standard of helicopter service to Members of the Royal Family on official engagements."
      • Applicants are expected to have "extensive flying experience."

        The Queen is looking for a new pilot to join The Queen’s Helicopter Flight (TQHF).

        According to the job posting on the Royal Household's website, the TQHF "consists of a small team of pilots and ground support, providing the highest standard of helicopter service to Members of the Royal Family on official engagements."

        The pilot hired to join the team will either take the role of Co-Pilot or Pilot in Command, and will be operating a Sikorsky S76 C++ helicopter.

        Needless to say, the position calls for "extensive flying experience."

        In addition to flying the royals to various engagements, the person hired to fill the role will be responsible for "the planning and safe execution of flights in accordance with TQHF Operations Manual" and will be expected to "undertake management tasks and other administrative duties, supporting the Director of Flight Operations."

        Other skills the Queen is looking for in her new pilot include: attention to detail, excellent time management, and communication and problem-solving skills.

        The full-time position boasts competitive pay, plus benefits, and is based out of Odiham. You can apply here, if you happen to be a rockstar helicopter pilot ready for a new challenge.

