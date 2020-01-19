This weekend, Buckingham Palace and Queen Elizabeth II released statements about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their royal duties.

On Sunday, following the statements, the Queen was spotted on her way to church in Sandringham.

The monarch wore a grey houndstooth coat and matching hat for the outing.

Queen Elizabeth is all smiles today, following the release of her official statement about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's step back from the royal family.

In her statement on Saturday, the Queen wrote that she was "pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family" following "many months" of conversations about the new move.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family," the Queen continued in her release. "I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life."

She went on to thank both Harry and Meghan for the work they've done for the Commonwealth and to stress just how proud she is of Meghan, who she said has "so quickly become one of the family."

The Queen seems to be happier now that the details of Harry and Meghan's exit from royal duties have been agreed upon.

Her good mood was on display when she stepped out in Sandringham on Sunday morning on her way to church near her country estate in Sandringham. The Queen attended services at St Mary the Virgin church at Hillington in King's Lynn, England.

She wore a grey and white houndstooth coat and a grey hat for the outing:

