Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham
Today's Top Stories
1
Harry and Meghan's Royal Exit Is Official
image
2
How a Fixer-Upper Helped Me Through My Divorce
image
3
All Eyes on Elle Fanning
image
4
The Couple Who Paid Off $114K of Debt in Two Years
image
5
These Makeup Trends Will Dominate the Year

The Queen Is All Smiles at Church Following Her Statement on Harry and Meghan's Royal Exit

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Queen Attends Church At Hillington In Sandringham
Mark CuthbertGetty Images
    • On Sunday, following the statements, the Queen was spotted on her way to church in Sandringham.
      • The monarch wore a grey houndstooth coat and matching hat for the outing.

        Queen Elizabeth is all smiles today, following the release of her official statement about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's step back from the royal family.

        In her statement on Saturday, the Queen wrote that she was "pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family" following "many months" of conversations about the new move.

        "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family," the Queen continued in her release. "I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life."

        She went on to thank both Harry and Meghan for the work they've done for the Commonwealth and to stress just how proud she is of Meghan, who she said has "so quickly become one of the family."

        The Queen seems to be happier now that the details of Harry and Meghan's exit from royal duties have been agreed upon.

        The Queen Attends Church At Hillington In Sandringham
        Mark CuthbertGetty Images

        Her good mood was on display when she stepped out in Sandringham on Sunday morning on her way to church near her country estate in Sandringham. The Queen attended services at St Mary the Virgin church at Hillington in King's Lynn, England.

        She wore a grey and white houndstooth coat and a grey hat for the outing:

        The Queen Attends Church At Hillington In Sandringham
        Karwai TangGetty Images

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        The Duchess Of Sussex Undertakes Her First Official Engagement With Queen Elizabeth II
        Queen Says She's "Particularly Proud" of Meghan
        image
        The Queen Mentioned Baby Archie in Her Speech
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2018 Meghan's Estranged Dad Throws Shade at Royal Exit
        The Duke Of Sussex Hosts The Rugby League World Cup 2021 Draws The Royal Exit News Has Made Harry Happy Again
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle The Future of Harry & Meghan's Sussex Royal Brand
        Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle Sussexes Announce Plans to Move to North America
        The Duchess Of Sussex Undertakes Her First Official Engagement With Queen Elizabeth II Queen Says She's "Particularly Proud" of Meghan
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 2 Meghan and Harry Will Still Live at Frogmore
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Johannesburg - Day Two How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Make Money
        Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham Harry and Meghan's Royal Exit Is Official
        Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF Queen's Aides Are Struggling to Finalize Megxit
        Preparations for Royal Wedding of Harry and Meghan Doria Ragland Says Meghan Will "Always Be Okay"