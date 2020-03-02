Kim Kardashian and North West are currently in Paris for Fashion Week, and they're both wearing some seriously impressive outfits.

North's bright orange faux fur coat was a Dries Van Noten number, Kardashian revealed on Instagram.

Kardashian's dedicated her trip to Balmain, wearing a series of head-to-toe latex looks from the designer.

Admit it: We've all coveted six year olds' wardrobes from time to time, because frankly, who wouldn't want to clothe themselves entirely in primary colors and dungarees? But please, do not mistake North West for a regular six year old, because Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's oldest daughter is currently in Paris sporting looks that would put any front row regular to shame.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian went all out in head-to-toe latex looks over the weekend, but North is absolutely keeping up: She was spotted in a bright orange faux fur coat by Dries Van Noten, worn over an all orange outfit. The coat in question looks like a miniature version of the designer's Vaudi coat—but alas, it's sold out pretty much everywhere. Keep an eye out in case North lists it on Depop, I guess?

Lest you think North only prepared one knock out outfit for fashion week, please direct your attention to this leather suit she wore to Kanye's Sunday Service (Paris edition), as Page Six reports. Kim retweeted a fan's post about the outfit, which drew attention to just how long it's been since North was a tiny toddler in a Yeezy shirt and leather skirt. Oh God, I am so very old.

I'm sorry, when exactly did this happen? how old am I? who is she?



🥺 @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/7Vbvv0J64B — FELIPE (@felipemnzp) March 1, 2020

North's love for fashion is well-documented: Back in 2016, Kim revealed that her oldest daughter frequently designed with dad Kanye West at his Yeezy offices, tweeting, "She designed her own dress today in her dad's office & is picking out fabrics tomorrow! She loves fashion!!!"

Kim later tweeted, "We make all of her clothes so she picks the fabrics at fabric stores!" That attracted some negative attention (ah, the internet), with one social media user replying, "These are the kind of things why people hate you," as Mashable reports. But Kim had a solid response: "Bc she has a passion 4 fashion &we've given her the tools 2 explore that? Spending time w dad @work isn't bad either." Allow me to put my request in early: Can I sit front row at the first North West show?

