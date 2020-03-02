Kim and Kourtney Kardashian matched in head-to-toe latex looks in Paris over the weekend.

Kim revealed on Instagram that she was gifted her "fresh off the runway" Balmain pieces by creative director Olivier Rousteing.

Looks like Kim and Kourtney are on good terms again, after a series of explosive fights on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Well, it looks like all's well between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, as the previously warring sisters were spotted in Paris over the weekend for fashion week, wearing matching head-to-toe latex outfits. Alternatively, they're still very much at war, and the latex outfits are in fact high fashion superhero suits, ready for combat at any moment! Guess we'll never know for sure.

Kim's worn a string of similar Balmain looks in caramel, burgundy, and powder pink, switching up her hair for each outfit. With the caramel ensemble, she wore a super long ponytail with matching latex hair tie; in the pink look, she sported a blunt grown out bob, as hairstylist Chris Appleton revealed.



Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing personally outfitted Kim, delivering a full latex wardrobe to her Paris hotel room, Kim revealed on her Instagram story. "She is cute, fresh off the Balmain runway, wow,” she said, as People reports. "You guys. Oh my God, this is insane. Olivier, you are too good to me."

As for the Kim and Kourtney feud: It might be tidily resolved now, but things got very, very bad, a recent trailer for the new series of KUWTK revealed. In fact, a violent scuffle broke out between the sisters. Hence, Kim's recent joke during an appearance on the All’s Fair With Laura Wasser podcast: She said she "might need an attorney when that first episode comes out." Yikes!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here