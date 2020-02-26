image
Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, and Cher Wore Giant '60s Hair on Their Latest Magazine Cover

image
By Emily Dixon
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Karwai TangGetty Images
  • Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, and Cher all appear on the latest cover of CR Fashion Book, all with huge '6os hairstyles.
  • The cover stars spoke about causes close to their hearts, including Kardashian's prison reform advocacy and Campbell's support for HIV/AIDS research.
  • Kardashian called Campbell and Cher her "style icons" on Instagram.

    Here's a very good photoshoot to kickstart your morning: Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, and Cher are the latest cover stars of CR Fashion Book, posing for the "Power" issue as a "fearless fantasy biker gang," as People reports. Said biker gang sport '60s inspired hair so high that it's not just closer to God, it's actually knocking people over in heaven (they're just trying to go about their days!) Kardashian and Campbell wear dramatic winged eyeliner, while Cher's eye look is a little more Twiggy adjacent. It's all extremely, extremely good!

    Kardashian posted some photos from the shoot on Instagram, expressing her very understandable excitement in the caption. "A whole cover with @Cher!!!! Now you know Cher is my style icon of life so shooting this was a dream come true!" she wrote. "My other style icon @naomi was on set too!"

    In the cover story, Campbell and Kardashian speak about their activism, as People reports. Campbell discussed her work in support of HIV/AIDS research, motivated by stylist Ray Petri's experience with the illness. "What struck me the most about his sickness, especially the end of it, was how poorly others treated him. Since then, I’ve been a supporter of AIDS research and finding a cure," the supermodel said. "It’s something I’m still fighting for today. It’s been nearly two and a half decades. I do believe that there is a cure."

    Kardashian, meanwhile, talked about her criminal justice and prison reform activism. "I’m raising four black kids in this society and our system is so discriminatory against black and brown people. I want to do as much as I can to make their lives easier," she explained. "I never knew much about the system until I started to dig in, and once I learned and saw how many things were wrong, I really couldn’t stop."

