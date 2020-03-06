image
Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About the Nightmares "Ruining My Life"

image
By Katherine J Igoe
image
Frazer Harrison Getty Images
    • She told fans that she's been suffering from nightmares for months—fans offered solutions, and changing rooms to sleep in seems to have worked.

        One of the things I absolutely love about Chrissy Teigen is how utterly honest she is, even when things aren't always sunshine and roses in her world. Turns out she and I have something in common: She's been suffering from terrible nightmares lately, and she was candid and vulnerable with her fans about trying to work through them.

        Teigen introduced the topic on Twitter and Instagram, explaining, "I know this sounds insane but I think I have some kind of ghost or evil spirit and I have the worst nightmares. I will go to bed super early and I will sleep so long and I will wake up soaking wet because I have just the most terrible nightmare. It’s always the same nightmare."

        In her tweet, she added, "I’ve been having the same nightmare for months. If I wake up, i fall right back into it when I go back to sleep. And when I do officially wake up, I’m soaking wet and so sad all day. I’m tired!! Sleeping in a different room tonight."

        Fans were actually sweet and supportive, offering options from burning sage, to reading a book, to using essential oils, to downloading calming apps she could use on her phone, to controlling the sounds outside her bedroom.

        Great news, though, because the "changing rooms" tactic seems to have worked: A fan inquired how she was doing and she responded: "It was SO much better. I slept through the entire night, had no nightmare and woke up at a reasonable time. First time in MANY months!!"

        Teigen's been honest about stresses in the past, too: She opened up about postpartum depression again to Glamour UK, saying, "It was a sad existence. There were no highs. It was a flatline of life for a few months." She added, "I didn’t know it could sneak up so late or that it could happen to someone like me, where I have all the resources. I had nannies and my mom living with us." She's getting very vulnerable with fans lately, and I really appreciate it.

        Here are her tweets:

        And as someone who sometimes has terrible nightmares, I really relate to this.

