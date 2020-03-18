Tom Hanks said his and Rita Wilson's coronavirus symptoms remain "much the same" a week after testing positive.

The couple are self-isolating in Queensland, Australia, after being released from hospital.

"We are all in this together. Flatten the curve," Hanks wrote.

A happy update to start your day: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been released from hospital in Queensland, Australia after testing positive for coronavirus, the BBC reports, and based on Hanks' latest Instagram update, the couple are doing alright. "Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch," Hanks wrote. "Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points."

Hanks also responded to the small Australian outcry he sparked by posting a photo of some heavily Vegemite-laden toast (a thin layer will suffice, according to Australians). "I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick," he said.

And then, some gentle coronavirus humor: "I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love," Hanks wrote. Please note the brand of the once-beloved machine: Corona.

If you're self-isolating and looking for some further occupation, might I direct you to this lovely Hanks profile in the New York Times, published in November last year? In the piece, he reflects on the origins of his (extensive) typewriter collection, perhaps a response to the instability of his childhood. And he shares exactly why he likes them so much: "They’re brilliant combinations of art and engineering. But art, engineering, and purpose," he told writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner. "Every machine is as individual as a set of fingerprints. So, every time you type something on a typewriter, it is a one-of-a-kind work of art."

