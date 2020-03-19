image
John Legend and Son Miles Twinned in Matching Swim Shorts

image
By Emily Dixon
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals
Rich Fury/VF20Getty Images
  • Chrissy Teigen posted the cutest photos of John Legend with Luna and Miles Stephens, all ready for a swim.
  • A standout detail: Legend and Miles wore matching, bright blue, crab print swim shorts.
  • Hence, Teigen's caption: "guys. I have crabs."

    It's really looking like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend will be the forces of mirth and positivity we need to buoy us throughout the coronavirus pandemic, wouldn't you agree? The latest example: A very good tweet from Teigen, comprising two photos of Legend, Luna, and Miles, dressed in swimwear. And not to disparage Luna's excellent swimsuit, but it's really Legend and Miles' ensembles that steal the spotlight here. Why? Because they match, and they're bright blue, and there's crabs all over them. Adorable!

    Oh, and please note Teigen's caption for said photos: "guys. I have crabs."

    On Wednesday, Legend performed an entire, almost hour long concert from the family's home on Instagram Live, because, as I mentioned earlier, he is a light in this terrifying world. And you needn't panic if you missed it, either: He posted it in full on Instagram. Watch, listen, and be soothed:

    Teigen made a very good appearance on the livestream, too—dressed in nought but a bath towel, after her followers almost unanimously requested it in a poll of potential outfits. She poured a very large glass of wine, sang along with her husband, and offered an occasional bit of light mockery (example: Legend told a story about playing for Ms. Lauryn Hill, back when he was "nobody," and Teigen quickly reminded him, "You're still nobody.") Truly, these two: life rafts in a rising tide.

