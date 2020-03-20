image
Harry Styles Is Learning Sign Language and Doing Face Masks In Quarantine

image
By Emily Dixon
The BRIT Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Jim DysonGetty Images
  • Harry Styles called into BBC Radio 1Xtra this week, and talked about what he's doing while in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.
  • He's being especially productive: Styles said he was learning sign language and Italian, as well as "listening to music, playing games, doing some face masks."
  • Styles is spending quarantine "with friends" in a "little safe self-isolation pod," he said.

    Yes, we all pledged to use our time in quarantine to finish that novel we started writing in 2014 or finally learn how to cross-stitch. But we're all friends here, so let's just be frank about it: We've just been watching Netflix and makeup tutorials we'll never replicate, haven't we? But not Harry Styles, prince of our hearts! Calling into BBC Radio 1Xtra, as People reports, he said he's been "learning Italian and doing some sign language classes." Must you put us all to shame, Harry?

    "It’s a little difficult but it’s all right—I’m lucky I’m with friends in our little safe self-isolation pod," Styles said. "It’s a very strange time but we’re just being careful, listening to music, playing games, doing some face masks—you know, the classic quarantine stuff!" Harry, call me: I have a drawer full of sheet masks and there's no face they'd rather hydrate than yours.

    While we're on the subject of Styles, I consider it my solemn duty to ensure you've seen and appreciated his latest cover shoot, for Beauty Papers, which just might be my favorite out of every photo shoot he's ever done? There's Harry Styles in Gucci loafers and fishnets; Harry Styles in a three piece suit and patent leather gloves; Harry Styles very solemnly saying, "Charles Bukowski, Walt Whitman, Joni Mitchell," with absolutely no context. Flawless, all of it!

    His stylist, Harry Lambert, shared the perfect everyday matte lipstick Styles wore for the shoot: Gucci's Rouge à Lèvres Mat in the shade They Met in Argentina 208. Alas, it's currently out of stock, but you can always just refresh the page daily and hope for the best:

    Rouge à Lèvres Mat Lipstick - They Met in Argentina 208
    Rouge à Lèvres Mat Lipstick - They Met in Argentina 208
    Gucci Beauty net-a-porter.com
    $42.00
    SHOP NOW

