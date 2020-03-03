Harry Styles appeared on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, where he spoke about the songs Taylor Swift wrote about him.

Styles said it was "flattering" when people wrote songs about him, and called Swift a "great songwriter."

He also addressed his recent vacation with Adele and the rumors of a collaboration between the two artists.

Yes, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift might have broken up a whole seven years ago, but the world remains very much invested in their relationship (perhaps because we got some extremely good songs out of it). During a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, as People reports, Styles was asked how he feels about other people writing songs about him—and, in classic Harry fashion, his response was very sweet. "I think it’s flattering," he said. "Even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter. So they’re good songs." Ever the gentleman, is our beloved Harry!

Styles also talked about his January vacation with Adele and James Corden in Anguilla (during which, according to People, he left a huge $2,020 tip on a $472.50 bill after eating at Caribbean Fish Market. All rich people, please follow suit!) Alas, he said, the vacation wasn't actually a hint that an ambitious crossover album with Adele was in the works, as hopeful fans speculated. "I feel like that’s just any time two musicians hang out," Styles told Stern. "Either they’re dating or they’re recording together." Harry! Must you crush our dreams like this?

