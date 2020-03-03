ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15
Today's Top Stories
1
Why Is 'Bachelor' Still Shaming People Over Sex?
image
2
It’s Almost Super Tuesday. Here’s How to Prepare
image
3
Blue Jean Baby: High-End Denim Worth the Hype
image
4
If You're Into Cyber Dystopia, Read 'Followers'
image
5
Is 2020 the Year of the Man Pearls?

Harry Styles Opened Up About the Songs Taylor Swift Wrote About Him

image
By Emily Dixon
Celebrity Sightings - Bauer-Griffin - 2012
David Krieger/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images
  • Harry Styles appeared on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, where he spoke about the songs Taylor Swift wrote about him.
  • Styles said it was "flattering" when people wrote songs about him, and called Swift a "great songwriter."
  • He also addressed his recent vacation with Adele and the rumors of a collaboration between the two artists.

    Yes, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift might have broken up a whole seven years ago, but the world remains very much invested in their relationship (perhaps because we got some extremely good songs out of it). During a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, as People reports, Styles was asked how he feels about other people writing songs about him—and, in classic Harry fashion, his response was very sweet. "I think it’s flattering," he said. "Even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter. So they’re good songs." Ever the gentleman, is our beloved Harry!

    Styles also talked about his January vacation with Adele and James Corden in Anguilla (during which, according to People, he left a huge $2,020 tip on a $472.50 bill after eating at Caribbean Fish Market. All rich people, please follow suit!) Alas, he said, the vacation wasn't actually a hint that an ambitious crossover album with Adele was in the works, as hopeful fans speculated. "I feel like that’s just any time two musicians hang out," Styles told Stern. "Either they’re dating or they’re recording together." Harry! Must you crush our dreams like this?

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    The BRIT Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals
    Harry Styles' Diana-Inspired Brit Awards Outfits
    image
    Every Easter Egg in Taylor Swift's 'The Man' Video
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Ireland - Day One Kate Middleton Is Chic In a Green Dress and Clutch
    Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF Inside the Queen and Prince Harry's Meeting
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    image Gabrielle Union Banishes Pimples With a $27 Mask
    image Kylie's Vintage Velour Chanel Dress is So '90s
    image Beatrice Will Get a New Title After Her Wedding
    American Express x Justin Timberlake "Man Of The Woods" Listening Session at Clarkson Square Uh Oh: Jessica Was Seen Without Her Wedding Ring
    image North West Performs at Yeezy Show
    image
    Celebrities and Their Old Hollywood Doppelgängers
    image Priyanka and Nick Went Horseback Riding
    image North West's Paris Fashion Week Wardrobe