Emma Watson urged her followers to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic with a personal post on Instagram.

She shared that her grandma and mom are both especially vulnerable to the virus—the former is over 70, while the latter has type 1 diabetes—and her best friend works in healthcare.

"Who are you staying home for? Sending love," she wrote.

Emma Watson's not usually one to share her private life on Instagram, typically using it to boost causes she supports and projects she's working on. But amid the coronavirus pandemic, she posted a rare personal message to encourage her followers to stay at home. "My grandma is over 70, so particularly vulnerable... My Mum is a type 1 diabetic and my best friend is a health care professional. #Istayhomefor them," she captioned the post. "Who are you staying home for? ⁣Sending love."

Watson then shared a few photos borrowed from Michelle Obama, suggesting ways to "show up for your community in these tough times." Examples? Offer to teach kids you know, donate to food banks, and buy gift certificates for local businesses.

Watson's got a big birthday coming up on April 15, which she's likely to spend in quarantine. Back in November, she spoke to Vogue about turning 30, revealing that she grappled with anxiety about the milestone. "It’s because there is suddenly this bloody influx of subliminal messaging around," she said. If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you’re still figuring things out… There’s just this incredible amount of anxiety."

She also revealed she was newly content with being single. "I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel," she said. "I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here