Hanks urged his followers to self-isolate and shelter in place to stymie the spread of the virus.

"Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass," he wrote.

Some more happy news from Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson! Two weeks after the couple first displayed coronavirus symptoms, Hanks said in a Twitter statement that they both "feel better." And, because he's the leader we need in this crisis, he went on to stress the importance of social distancing and observing quarantine. "Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone—You don't get it from anyone," he wrote. "Common sense, no?"

Hanks' last update came after he and Wilson were released from hospital in Queensland, Australia last week. "Good news: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch," he wrote on Instagram (alongside a photo of a once beloved typewriter, with the unfortunate branding of "Corona").

"Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points," he continued. Important question: How's that scoreboard looking now, Tom and Rita?

