Tom Hanks Said He and Rita Wilson "Feel Better" Two Weeks After Their First Coronavirus Symptoms

image
By Emily Dixon
Tom Ford - Arrivals - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images
  • In a statement posted on Twitter, Tom Hanks said he and Rita Wilson "feel better," two weeks after they initially developed coronavirus symptoms.
  • Hanks urged his followers to self-isolate and shelter in place to stymie the spread of the virus.
  • "Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass," he wrote.

    Some more happy news from Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson! Two weeks after the couple first displayed coronavirus symptoms, Hanks said in a Twitter statement that they both "feel better." And, because he's the leader we need in this crisis, he went on to stress the importance of social distancing and observing quarantine. "Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone—You don't get it from anyone," he wrote. "Common sense, no?"

    "Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass," he continued. "We can figure this out."

    Hanks' last update came after he and Wilson were released from hospital in Queensland, Australia last week. "Good news: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch," he wrote on Instagram (alongside a photo of a once beloved typewriter, with the unfortunate branding of "Corona").

    "Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points," he continued. Important question: How's that scoreboard looking now, Tom and Rita?

