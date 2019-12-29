During an interview on the red carpet at the New York premiere of Little Women, Emma Watson compared a plot point in the classic story to Taylor Swift's current copyright battles.

Watson drew a parallel between Swift's situation the moment in Little Women when Jo March asks for the copyrights to a novel she wrote.

The actress also compared both situations to a game of Monopoly, driving home the problem with both Swift and Jo's struggles.

If she ever decides to retire from acting (which, hopefully, she won't), Emma Watson would make an excellent English professor.

Need proof? During an interview on the red carpet for the New York premiere of Little Women, Watson drew a perfect parallel between a key plot point in the Louisa May Alcott classic and something currently going down in the pop culture sphere.

Specifically, Watson compared Taylor Swift's ongoing copyright battle with Scooter Braun's Big Machine Records to the moment in Little Women when Jo March asks for the copyrights to the novel she wrote.

"It’s about believing in yourself and knowing your worth and owning your worth," Watson told Variety. "Right now, the Taylor Swift situation is a great example of, you know, you’re young and you’re talented and someone wants to buy your work, but having ownership at the end of the day is super, super important because you don’t know what someone’s going to decide to do with that."

And, if Taylor Swift analogies don't make the story's themes click with you, Watson also had a great Monopoly analogy on hand and ready to go.

"I think people undervalue ownership," she added. "You know when you play Monopoly and you have a decision and you want to own something or get cash fast. The way to win Monopoly, everyone, is to own stuff. I’m just saying."

Sign us up for Professor Watson's English Lit and Pop Culture lecture series, please.

