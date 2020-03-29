Today's Top Stories
1
America Is Crushing on My Boyfriend Andrew Cuomo
2
Vanessa Carlton Lives in the Now
3
Fashion Comes Together to Fight Coronavirus
4
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has All the, Uh, Right Answers
5
How to Build a Mini Gym at Home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Plan to Take Archie Back to the U.K. to Celebrate His 1st Birthday

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images
    • A source told Us Weekly that Harry and Meghan are planning to bring Archie back to the United Kingdom to celebrate his first birthday in May.
      • The Queen will reportedly host the celebration at her Scottish estate, Balmoral.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning a very special trip back to the United Kingdom this spring.

        The occasion? Their son, Archie Harrison's, first birthday.

        According to Us Weekly, the Sussexes will travel to Scotland for a birthday celebration with the Windsor side of the family.

        They will be "celebrating at Queen Elizabeth II’s Scottish estate, Balmoral … and have talked to the queen about having a picnic on the grounds,” the source explained, adding that the Queen is "very excited" to see Archie again for the occasion.

        The picnic plan is tailored to Archie, who, like many of his famous relatives, is already a huge fan of the outdoors.

        "Archie loves being outside, and you can already tell he’s inherited [Prince] Charles’ passion for nature," the source said. "He gets so excited at seeing all the trees. Now that he’s just walking, he’s into everything—he’ll often end up covered in mud!"

        The Us Weekly source says Harry and Meghan are also planning a second birthday celebration in North America, for their friends and family on this side of the Atlantic.

        "Megan’s mom, Doria [Ragland], and BFFs Jessica Mulroney and Abigail Spencer will be invited to stay with their families for the weekend," the source claims.

        Of course, all of Archie's birthday plans could be subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic, the effects of which many experts predict could last into the summer.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF
        Harry & Meghan Emailed the Queen about Royal Exit
        image
        Meghan and Harry Definitely Want Another Baby
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Harry Could Lose Titles If He Becomes a US Citizen
        New Photos Offer a Peek Inside Kensington Palace
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Kate & William Discuss Pandemic Mental Health
        Harry & Meghan Emailed the Queen about Royal Exit
        Meghan and Harry Def Want Another Baby
        Meghan Is Serious About Her Quarantine Precautions
        Will Says COVID-19 Is a 'Life and Death Fight'
        Sussexes Make Top Hire for New Charity Venture
        Inside Harry & Meghan's First Days in LA
        Meghan & Harry Reconcile With the Royal Family