It's been almost a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

A source told Us Weekly that Harry and Meghan are planning to bring Archie back to the United Kingdom to celebrate his first birthday in May.

The Queen will reportedly host the celebration at her Scottish estate, Balmoral.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning a very special trip back to the United Kingdom this spring.

The occasion? Their son, Archie Harrison's, first birthday.

According to Us Weekly, the Sussexes will travel to Scotland for a birthday celebration with the Windsor side of the family.

They will be "celebrating at Queen Elizabeth II’s Scottish estate, Balmoral … and have talked to the queen about having a picnic on the grounds,” the source explained, adding that the Queen is "very excited" to see Archie again for the occasion.

The picnic plan is tailored to Archie, who, like many of his famous relatives, is already a huge fan of the outdoors.

"Archie loves being outside, and you can already tell he’s inherited [Prince] Charles’ passion for nature," the source said. "He gets so excited at seeing all the trees. Now that he’s just walking, he’s into everything—he’ll often end up covered in mud!"

The Us Weekly source says Harry and Meghan are also planning a second birthday celebration in North America, for their friends and family on this side of the Atlantic.

"Megan’s mom, Doria [Ragland], and BFFs Jessica Mulroney and Abigail Spencer will be invited to stay with their families for the weekend," the source claims.

Of course, all of Archie's birthday plans could be subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic, the effects of which many experts predict could last into the summer.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here