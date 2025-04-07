Jennifer Lopez Styles Her $5,600 Lady D-Joy Dior Bag With a Taco Truck Burrito
Princess Diana would be proud.
With President Trump's crippling tariffs in full swing, even the one percent are cutting back. Earlier today, Jennifer Lopez was spotted on the streets of New Jersey buying a lunchtime burrito from a taco truck. Granted, it was for a scene in her new Netflix movie Office Romance, but the sentiment still stands.
Ordering messy street food may feel like a departure from Lopez's usual persona, but she did it in the most J.Lo way possible: in head-to-toe designer. Though she's technically dressing for the part (she plays Jackie Cruz in the upcoming rom-com), her on-screen costuming is almost a carbon-copy of her IRL wardrobe. Thus far, her filming 'fits have consisted of the usual Lopez favorites: cream-colored wrap coats, posh suiting, platform pumps, and designer bags.
On April 7, Lopez was photographed wearing a greige trench, paired with suede Christian Louboutin pumps and one of her favorite handbag styles. She clutched a burrito in one hand and a $5,600 Lady D-Joy bag in the other. The east-west purse is Dior's latest take on their Princess Diana-inspired Lady Dior, a style Lopez sports regularly.
That same day, Lopez was spotted filming a different scene, this time dressed all in white. She had on a similar trench-style coat, which was layered over a matching white pantsuit. This look was likewise paired with Lopez-approved accessories, including: a black Dior bag, platform pumps, and a hefty gold statement necklace.
The script might say Cruz, but this look is all Lopez.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
