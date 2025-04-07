With President Trump's crippling tariffs in full swing, even the one percent are cutting back. Earlier today, Jennifer Lopez was spotted on the streets of New Jersey buying a lunchtime burrito from a taco truck. Granted, it was for a scene in her new Netflix movie Office Romance, but the sentiment still stands.

Ordering messy street food may feel like a departure from Lopez's usual persona, but she did it in the most J.Lo way possible: in head-to-toe designer. Though she's technically dressing for the part (she plays Jackie Cruz in the upcoming rom-com), her on-screen costuming is almost a carbon-copy of her IRL wardrobe. Thus far, her filming 'fits have consisted of the usual Lopez favorites: cream-colored wrap coats, posh suiting, platform pumps, and designer bags.

On April 7, Lopez was photographed wearing a greige trench, paired with suede Christian Louboutin pumps and one of her favorite handbag styles. She clutched a burrito in one hand and a $5,600 Lady D-Joy bag in the other. The east-west purse is Dior's latest take on their Princess Diana-inspired Lady Dior, a style Lopez sports regularly.

Jennifer Lopez is photographed on set in a wrap coat and Lady D-Joy bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

That same day, Lopez was spotted filming a different scene, this time dressed all in white. She had on a similar trench-style coat, which was layered over a matching white pantsuit. This look was likewise paired with Lopez-approved accessories, including: a black Dior bag, platform pumps, and a hefty gold statement necklace.

While on set, Lopez donned another posh outfit, in a white pantsuit and coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The script might say Cruz, but this look is all Lopez.

Shop Jennifer Lopez's Neutral Workwear

Soia & Kyo Essential Drapey Trench Coat $345 at Neiman Marcus

Karen Millen Compact Stretch Tailored Wide Leg Pants $219 at Karen Millen US

Calvin Klein Women's Gayle Pointy Toe Stiletto Pumps $76.30 at Macy's

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors