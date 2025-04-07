Jennifer Lopez Styles Her $5,600 Lady D-Joy Dior Bag With a Taco Truck Burrito

Princess Diana would be proud.

Jennifer Lopez arrives as Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios celebrate Awards Season 2025 at Chateau Marmont&#039;s Bar Marmont on January 04, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
With President Trump's crippling tariffs in full swing, even the one percent are cutting back. Earlier today, Jennifer Lopez was spotted on the streets of New Jersey buying a lunchtime burrito from a taco truck. Granted, it was for a scene in her new Netflix movie Office Romance, but the sentiment still stands.

Ordering messy street food may feel like a departure from Lopez's usual persona, but she did it in the most J.Lo way possible: in head-to-toe designer. Though she's technically dressing for the part (she plays Jackie Cruz in the upcoming rom-com), her on-screen costuming is almost a carbon-copy of her IRL wardrobe. Thus far, her filming 'fits have consisted of the usual Lopez favorites: cream-colored wrap coats, posh suiting, platform pumps, and designer bags.

On April 7, Lopez was photographed wearing a greige trench, paired with suede Christian Louboutin pumps and one of her favorite handbag styles. She clutched a burrito in one hand and a $5,600 Lady D-Joy bag in the other. The east-west purse is Dior's latest take on their Princess Diana-inspired Lady Dior, a style Lopez sports regularly.

Jennifer Lopez was recently photographed on the set of her upcoming romantic comedy, "Office Romance," in New Jersey. The actress, paired with Brett Goldstein, filmed scenes for the Netflix production in front of a colorful food truck, wearing a $5,600 Dior Lady D-Joy bag.

Jennifer Lopez is photographed on set in a wrap coat and Lady D-Joy bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Dior, Medium Lady D-Joy Bag
Dior
Medium Lady D-Joy Bag

That same day, Lopez was spotted filming a different scene, this time dressed all in white. She had on a similar trench-style coat, which was layered over a matching white pantsuit. This look was likewise paired with Lopez-approved accessories, including: a black Dior bag, platform pumps, and a hefty gold statement necklace.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are seen on the set of "Office Romance" on April 07, 2025 in Hoboken, New Jersey.

While on set, Lopez donned another posh outfit, in a white pantsuit and coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The script might say Cruz, but this look is all Lopez.

