Watch the Queen's Address to the Commonwealth about the Coronavirus Pandemic

On Sunday night, Queen Elizabeth delivered a televised address to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth (and, thanks to the power of social media, to the entire world, really) about the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen began by acknowledging the struggles, both personal and financial, many have faced since the beginning of the pandemic. She went on to thank healthcare workers and all citizens who are doing their part to stop the spread of the virus by practicing social distancing and staying at home as much as possible.

"Those self-isolating may at times be hard. Many people of all faiths and of none are discovering that it presents an opportunity to slow down, to pause and reflect in prayer or meditation. It reminds me of the very first broadcast I made, in 1940, helped by my sister," she said, referring to her World War II address.

Her Majesty The Queen addresses the UK and the Commonwealth in a special broadcast recorded at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/HjO1uiV1Tm — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 5, 2020

Addresses like this one from the monarch are rare. In fact, the Queen has only addressed the nation three times before this since she took the throne in 1952—at the start of the Gulf War in 1991, after Princess Diana's death in 1997, and following the death of the Queen Mother in 2002.

"While we have faced challenges before, this one is different," the Queen said near the end of her speech. "This time, we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavor, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed and that success will belong to every one of us."

