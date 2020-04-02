Today's Top Stories
1
'Little Fires Everywhere' Is a '90s Time Capsule
2
Free People's Jeans Sale Is Giving Me Life
3
WORTH IT: Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
4
Read 'Anna K' Even If You Didn't Read the Original
5
Actress Katherine McNamara's Fave Face Mask Is $5

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Reunite After Living Apart for Two Years

image
By Katherine J Igoe
  • As reported by Express, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are together again! For the first time in two years, the two are under the same roof at Windsor Castle, as they isolate because of COVID-19.
    • Philip was flown in from Sandringham and the Queen came from Buckingham Palace.
      • ICYMI, this photo gallery shows the 70-year history of Philip's time in the British Royal Family and husband to the Queen.

        Earlier in March, Queen Elizabeth left Buckingham Palace to self-isolate at Windsor Castle. She'll stay there for the duration of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. And—as an added little bonus—Prince Philip is there too. According to Express, it's the first time the two have actually lived together in two years.

        The Queen confirmed the reunion in a statement she made in March, which began, "As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty." Her son, Prince Charles, has recently finished his self-isolation after being diagnosed with COVID-19, but the Queen is said to be in good health.

        Philip retired in 2017, in part because of his health, but we'll hear the occasional update about him from time to time. He still does attend events every once in a while, like the wedding between Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at Windsor Castle.

        BRITAIN-ROYALS-WEDDING
        STEVE PARSONSGetty Images

        He's been at Sandringham (which is the Queen's favored summer home), at Wood Farm on the estate. He was flown to Windsor to be with his wife. And, to state the very obvious, the Queen has spent time at Sandringham since 2017 and it's likely the two have contact via phone. Philip made a special appearance (in photograph form) for her Christmas message, demonstrating he's very much on her mind.

        View this post on Instagram

        This year marked the 75th anniversary of D-Day and in today's Queen's Christmas Broadcast Her Majesty reflects on the commemorations. “For the Seventy-Fifth Anniversary of that decisive battle, in a true spirit of reconciliation, those who had formerly been sworn enemies came together in friendly commemorations either side of the Channel, putting past differences behind them. "By being willing to put past differences behind us and move forward together, we honour the freedom and democracy once won for us at so great a cost.” . Speaking about the life of Jesus and importance of reconciliation The Queen said: "…How small steps taken in faith and in hope can overcome long-held differences and deep-seated divisions to bring harmony and understanding… The path, of course, is not always smooth, and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy, but small steps can make a world of difference.” . Watch The Queen's Christmas broadcast in full in our IGTV video. #HappyChristmas

        A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on

        Unrelated, I imagine they have thoughts about this crazy time right now.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        How Meghan Markle's Son Archie Is Doing in LA
        Commonwealth Day Service 2020
        Meghan and Harry's New Out-of-Office Message
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Harry Won't Accept Work That Mocks Royal Family
        Critics Review Meghan Markle in 'Elephant' Doc
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Meghan and Harry Want to Settle Down In Malibu
        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 53 Cutest Moments
        Kate Middleton & Michelle Obama Use This $64 Cream
        Prince William May Work as an Air Ambulance Pilot
        Fans Love This Accident Meme of Queen Elizabeth
        Kate and Will Are Symbolically Leading Monarchy
        Meghan & Harry Posted Their Last Sussex Instagram
        Kate Middleton Takes Off Her Engagement Ring