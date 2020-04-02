As reported by Express, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are together again! For the first time in two years, the two are under the same roof at Windsor Castle, as they isolate because of COVID-19.

Philip was flown in from Sandringham and the Queen came from Buckingham Palace.

Earlier in March, Queen Elizabeth left Buckingham Palace to self-isolate at Windsor Castle. She'll stay there for the duration of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. And—as an added little bonus—Prince Philip is there too. According to Express, it's the first time the two have actually lived together in two years.

The Queen confirmed the reunion in a statement she made in March, which began, "As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty." Her son, Prince Charles, has recently finished his self-isolation after being diagnosed with COVID-19, but the Queen is said to be in good health.

Philip retired in 2017, in part because of his health, but we'll hear the occasional update about him from time to time. He still does attend events every once in a while, like the wedding between Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at Windsor Castle.

He's been at Sandringham (which is the Queen's favored summer home), at Wood Farm on the estate. He was flown to Windsor to be with his wife. And, to state the very obvious, the Queen has spent time at Sandringham since 2017 and it's likely the two have contact via phone. Philip made a special appearance (in photograph form) for her Christmas message, demonstrating he's very much on her mind.

Unrelated, I imagine they have thoughts about this crazy time right now.



