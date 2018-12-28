Why The Queen Specifically Picked These Photos to Display for Her Christmas Address

The Queen released her annual Christmas video to the world on December 25, but just in case you missed it because you were busy opening presents and all, you can watch it here. In the 9-minute address, once you get pass all the gold accents, chandelier, the beautifully patterned carpet, the Christmas tree, and the Queen herself, you'll notice there are six photos strategically placed around her.

The photos were specifically chosen to pay tribute to major events from the past year. "It’s been a busy year for my family, with two weddings and two babies—and another child expected soon. It helps to keep a grandmother well occupied," she said in the video.

You can clearly make out the royal portrait taken for Prince Charles' 70th birthday and the photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sitting on the steps of Windsor Castle on the day of their wedding. The Queen also chose to highlight Prince William and Kate Middleton's adorable family Christmas card, where they all glowed in the sunlight and looked so happy. There were also #throwback photos to other special people in Queen E's life, including a black-and-white photo of her dad, King George VI.

See all six photos the Queen chose to show the world, below.

Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding portrait

AP Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace

Reminisce over the happy day, here.

A portrait from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding day

Getty Images Handout/Alex Bramall

The Queen reportedly has a very close relationship with her granddaughter, so it makes sense why she chose this cute photo.

Prince Charles' 70 birthday portrait with members of the royal family

Getty Images

And, there's a good reason why Queen E is not in the photograph.

Prince William and Kate Middletons family Christmas card

Getty Images Handout

Prince George, why are you so darn cute??

A tribute to her father, King George VI.

Royal Collection Trust / © Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2018

The king wore his naval uniform in this photo taken in 1917.

A photograph of Prince Charles taken at Buckingham Palace in April 1949 when he was just six months old.

Getty Images

Held by his parents then-Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, of course.

