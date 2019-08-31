On August 31, 1997, Princess Diana died tragically in a car crash in Paris. Since her passing, her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have continued to pay tribute to her memory, year after year. Will and Harry aren't the only royals who find ways to honor Diana in their daily lives. Other senior royals and, of course, Will and Harry's wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, have also found touching ways to honor the late princess, sometimes subtly and sometimes really overtly. Here are some of the most touching ways the royal family have paid tribute to Diana in the years since her untimely death.
Recently, a royal source revealed that Harry has a special nod to his late mother in baby Archie's nursery—a photo of Diana, so she can look over him. Crying.
During a 2016 interview with People, Harry revealed that making Diana proud drives everything he does in life. "All I want to do is make my mother incredibly proud,” he said. “That’s all I’ve ever wanted to do."
During a trip to Keech Hospice in Luton, England in 2016, Will met a young boy who also lost his mother and shared his advice for dealing with grief. "Time makes it easier. I know how you feel. I still miss my mother every day, and it’s 20 years after she died," he said.
This summer, Kate Middleton stunned at her nephew, Archie Harrison's, christening in a stunning, pink Stella McCartney dress, which she paired with red heels and a matching, bespoke Juliette Botterill headband. The look also including a touching nod to Diana—the exact Collingwood Pearl Earrings Diana wore to Harry's christening in 1984.
During her royal tour with Harry to Australia, Meghan wore a pair of Princess Diana's earrings—a unique pair of butterfly studs.
In the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, Will opened up about his grief. "Slowly, you try to rebuild your life, you try to understand what happened," he said. "I kept myself busy, as well, to allow you to get yourself through that initial shock phase. We’re talking maybe as much as five to seven years afterwards."
On her wedding day, Meghan Markle wore a huge aquamarine ring that used to belong to Diana (she re-wore the ring again for a state dinner in Tonga later that year).
Meghan and Harry made sure to include several tributes to Diana at their wedding, but the most heart-wrenching was the empty seat they left where she would have sat, next to Prince William.
While Harry didn't propose with an exact piece from Diana's collection, he did incorporate diamonds from her jewelry collection into his custom design for Meghan's engagement ring.
"If I’d known that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother the things that I would – the things I would have said to her. All I do remember regretting for the rest of my life how short that phone call is. Looking back now, I have to live with that for the rest of my life," Harry said of his last phone call with Diana in the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.
"When it came to the wedding, I did really feel that she was there. You know, there was times when you look to someone or something for strength and I very much felt she was there for me," Will said during Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.
When Will decided to propose to Kate in 2010, he knew exactly which ring he wanted to present her with when he popped the question: His mother's iconic sapphire band from her own royal engagement to Prince Charles.
"We wanted to represent exactly what our mother would have wanted. The church service alone isn’t enough. We wanted to have this big concert, full of energy, full of fun and happiness. We know that’s what she would have wanted. On her birthday as well, it’s got to be the best birthday present she’s ever had," Will said in an interview ahead of the Concert for Diana in 2007.
"William and I can separate life into two parts. There are the years that we were blessed beside us with the physical presence of both our mother and father. And then there are the 10 years since our mother’s death," Harry said in a speech on the 10 year anniversary of his mother’s death.