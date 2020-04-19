Today's Top Stories
Lady Gaga's Performances During "One World" Are Drawing Rave Reviews

Still not over it, TBH.

By Bianca Rodriguez
VINCENZO PINTOGetty Images

My jaw is still on the floor from Lady Gaga's performances at One World: Together at Home, and the Internet totally agrees. After organizing the whole damn thing and then killing two (two!) performances, we can all agree the woman deserves some major applause. Honestly, you have to hand it to Lady Gaga for bringing all these amazing artists together, from John Legend to Jennifer Lopez, while we're a month deep doing what we do best: self-isolating and also tweeting about how amazing this woman is.

Here's video of her performances. The first was a solo performance of Nat King Cole's "Smile," and the second was a collaboration with Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Lang Lang and John Legend.

And people were obsessed with both Gaga's performances and what she managed to pull off:

Gaga announced the event back in early April on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that she was teaming up with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that's affected everyone all over the globe. Even before the event took place, it had already raised $35 million, which is insane.

Like the fantastic meat-wearing-to-the-VMAs icon she is, she told Colbert that the concert was just to bring people together and wouldn't be asking viewers to donate during the program.

Since she was the brilliant mastermind behind this free at-home concert, it's safe to say she had one of the best performances of the evening. Yes, I'm still in mourning that her new album Chromatica is delayed indefinitely, but this made up for it.

