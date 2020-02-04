Tuesday morning romance update: Lady Gaga made it Instagram official with new boyfriend Michael Polansky, a tech entrepreneur, posting a photo of the pair all cuddled up on a boat. Gaga, sporting pink hair, a blue bikini, and a black mesh cover-up in the snap (taking notes for my summer vacation), captioned the post, "We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!" Cute!

Gaga spent New Year's Eve in Las Vegas, where she shared a midnight kiss with a "dark-haired, bearded dude named Michael," according to TMZ; seems safe to assume said dude was Polansky. Over last week's Super Bowl weekend in Miami (Gaga performed at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night show), the couple were photographed kissing on a balcony, as E! reports.

According to Elle, Polansky co-founded Sean Parker's Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (Parker himself is a co-founder of Facebook), and is the CEO of The Parker Group. His LinkedIn reveals he studied applied mathematics and computer science at Harvard, a string of words that very much challenges my intellectual self-esteem.

Gaga and Polansky purposefully kept their relationship under wraps, E! reports. "He didn't want to be known yet and neither did Gaga but they decided at the Super Bowl to let it be public," an unnamed source said.

"She's really into him!" the source continued. "They are opposite of each other, which all-around is a good thing for her. He's very well off, smart and an investor." [Quick note: I don't know about Gaga's investing habits, but she is definitely also wealthy and smart...] "He definitely cares a lot about Gaga, but is very low-key and not typically one for the public eye."



