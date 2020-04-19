Ladies and gentlemen, BEYONCÉ HAS ENTERED OUR HOMES. After a sexy little number from Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Beyoncé Knowles just appeared at the One World: Together at Home to make us all feel some things. The Queen dipped in for a brief, yet powerful (hello, it's Beyoncé) message for fans, appearing in the perfect red lip, with the perfect lewk (that Eugenia Kim newsboy hat!), and the perfect sunset behind her. These other celebs have their unmade beds in the background, but Bey would never: She paid extra to have the sun set in eleventy thousand spectacular colors behind her as she delivered her thoughtful message.

Tonight, we celebrate true heroes, those who are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed, and healthy. To the doctors, the nurses, and other healthcare workers who are away from their families, taking care of ours, we continue to pray for your safety. To those in the food industry, mail carriers, sanitation employees, who are working so that we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your selfless service. Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home. And African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. Those with preexisting conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing black people in an alarmingly high rate here in america. A recent report from my home city Houston, Texas it showed that COVID-19 deaths within Houston city limits, 57 percent of fatal cases are African American. Please protect yourselves. We are one family, and we need you. We need your voices, your abilities and your strength all over this world. I know it's very hard, but be patient, stay encouraged, stay positive and continue to pray for our heroes. Goodnight and god bless you.

She is my new Zoom background.

YouTube

YouTube

And I wasn't the only one transfixed by Bey's message (and background). Twitter loved it:

Beyoncé is quarantining in heaven. — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) April 19, 2020

Beyoncé gave me chills. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 19, 2020

I just learned more from Beyoncé about what’s going on with the pandemic than in the last five daily Trump press circuses. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 19, 2020

Beyonce really giving that red lip. Whew. #GlobalCitizen — Come Through with Rebecca Carroll (@rebel19) April 19, 2020

Thank you, Bey, for this gift!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE