The Best Reactions to Beyonce's Appearance at the 'One World' Concert

By Sally Holmes
Kevin Winter/PW18Getty Images

Ladies and gentlemen, BEYONCÉ HAS ENTERED OUR HOMES. After a sexy little number from Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Beyoncé Knowles just appeared at the One World: Together at Home to make us all feel some things. The Queen dipped in for a brief, yet powerful (hello, it's Beyoncé) message for fans, appearing in the perfect red lip, with the perfect lewk (that Eugenia Kim newsboy hat!), and the perfect sunset behind her. These other celebs have their unmade beds in the background, but Bey would never: She paid extra to have the sun set in eleventy thousand spectacular colors behind her as she delivered her thoughtful message.

Tonight, we celebrate true heroes, those who are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed, and healthy. To the doctors, the nurses, and other healthcare workers who are away from their families, taking care of ours, we continue to pray for your safety. To those in the food industry, mail carriers, sanitation employees, who are working so that we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your selfless service. Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home. And African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. Those with preexisting conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing black people in an alarmingly high rate here in america. A recent report from my home city Houston, Texas it showed that COVID-19 deaths within Houston city limits, 57 percent of fatal cases are African American. Please protect yourselves. We are one family, and we need you. We need your voices, your abilities and your strength all over this world. I know it's very hard, but be patient, stay encouraged, stay positive and continue to pray for our heroes. Goodnight and god bless you.

She is my new Zoom background.

image
YouTube
image
YouTube

And I wasn't the only one transfixed by Bey's message (and background). Twitter loved it:

Thank you, Bey, for this gift!

