Dakota Johnson Thinks Shia LaBeouf Is “The Greatest Actor of My Generation”

Dakota Johnson is Marie Claire's summer cover star. In the issue, she talks about her specific taste when it comes to choosing projects. One of those projects was the 2019 film, The Peanut Butter Falcon. She was in Italy and “in a place that felt very dark” when she was drawn to it a few years ago.

The drama follows a young man with Down syndrome (Zack Gottsagen) who runs away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler. On the way, he becomes unlikely friends with an outlaw (Shia LaBeouf) and Johnson plays a romantic interest to LaBeouf's character. LaBeouf and Johnson have admired each other's work ever since.

“I think Shia might be the greatest actor of my generation, which I wouldn’t say to his face,” Johnson jokes to MC.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This isn't the first time Johnson has spoken about her co-star. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January (yep, that interview), DeGeneres asked how she felt about LaBeouf's arrest for public drunkenness in the middle of filming.

"It was a really kind of sad, and I felt very protective of him, and I felt…that's a really terrifying and difficult journey for somebody to experience," Johnson said on the show. "And I felt really aware of that." She continued, "I don't condemn people for their mistakes, I want them to get through it."

Besides discovering her admiration for LaBeouf while filming, she ended up finding one of "the greatest loves of her life." And, no, it's not her boyfriend, Chris Martin.

"Zack Gottsagen has become one of the greatest loves of my life," she tells Marie Claire about her other Peanut Butter Falcon co-star. "He totally shifted my world."

Read the full Dakota Johnson cover story here.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here