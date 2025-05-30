The little black dress is working overtime this week. On May 28, Hailey Bieber celebrated Rhode Skin's billion-dollar deal in a strapless mini custom-made by Saint Laurent. Just 24 hours later, Taylor Swift made her grand return to New York City in an on-brand Dôen dress—her favorite label for enviable evenings out. And now, Dakota Johnson is following their lead.

Marking her first A-list affair since the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, the Materialists actor jumped on the LBD bandwagon in New York City. To celebrate her new global brand ambassadorship at Roberto Coin, the Italian jeweler hosted an invite-only soirée in her honor. While en route to Manhattan's Cipriani 25 Broadway, Johnson was all smiles in her latest LBD, courtesy of Ferragamo. With help from her longtime stylist, Kate Young, the fashion muse got her hands on the Italian label's floor-length noir number. If you look closely enough, you'll see the stretched viscose is draped delicately at the bust. This subtle gathering added some variation to the otherwise sleek, column silhouette.

Dakota Johnson celebrated her global ambassadorship with Roberto Coin in a little black dress from Ferragamo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ferragamo Sleeveless Long Dress with Gathered Detail $925 at Ferragamo

For her footwear, Johnson sourced Ferragamo once more. She chose the eccentric Eva Pump, beloved by Jennifer Lawrence, Zoë Saldana, Hailey Bieber, Keke Palmer, and Tracee Ellis Ross. While it's available in red, green, pale pink, ivory, and burgundy (to name a few color-ways), the Fifty Shades of Grey actor went with the classic black pair.

Thanks to her new partnership with Roberto Coin, Johnson frosted herself in diamonds galore, most notably an intricate choker necklace. All eyes went to the brilliant-cut diamonds, which were accented by striking pear-shaped sapphires toward the chain.

But wait—the sparkles didn't stop there. An oversized cocktail ring, also from Roberto Coin, complemented her necklace. Available for $25,500, it featured a timeless combination of blue sapphire, iolite, and diamonds. The statement piece has made its rounds among the Hollywood set. Leslie Mann wore the same ring at the 2018 Academy Awards alongside a red ballgown from Zac Posen.

Leslie Mann styled Dakota Johnson's exact ring at the 2018 Academy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just a few hours after Johnson was spotted in NYC, her first campaign for Roberto Coin, captured by Craig McDean, dropped online. In it, the actor frolicks around Venice in the LBD's whimsical younger sister: a flowy, little white dress. She showcased the jeweler's Venetian Princess - Pirouette collection, most notably an 18k gold, mother-of-pearl flower necklace, which rings in at $20,600.

A post shared by Roberto Coin (@roberto_coin) A photo posted by on

Now that Johnson's ambassadorship with Roberto Coin is public knowledge, it's only a matter of time before she sports the brand again. The release date of her upcoming romantic drama, Materialists is coming up on June 13. Keep an eye out for Roberto Coin's glittering offerings alongside her next promo 'fits.

