Luna Stephens Hilariously Interrupted Mom Chrissy Teigen’s Pilates Session

By Emily Dixon
Monica SchipperGetty Images
  • Chrissy Teigen posted a photo on Instagram Monday of her Reformer Pilates session.
  • She was interrupted by daughter Luna—who dangled upside down on the apparatus.
  • "Worked out for 5 mins today! Proud because according to math, 5 is more than 0," Teigen wrote.

    Here is the deal: While exercise is important for my mental health and releases endorphins and allows me to fall asleep earlier than my natural time of 4 a.m., it is also very impossible for me to do without an instructor shouting at me and about 25 other people about our sickled feet in a very sweaty dance studio with a nice elderly man playing piano in the corner. Which means exercise during quarantine is difficult!

    It seems Chrissy Teigen is having a very similar experience: On Instagram, she celebrated her latest Reformer Pilates workout, writing, "Worked out for 5 mins today! Proud because according to math, 5 is more than 0."

    Teigen's quarantine workouts come with an added complication: Her daughter Luna, who very sweetly interrupted her mom's Pilates session. In Teigen's photo, she sits cross-legged on the Reformer machine, while Luna dangles upside down from the apparatus. It seems safe to assume that maintaining the living status of an acrobatic small child adds a little extra stress to the whole workout process!

    A slightly less lethal activity Teigen's been documenting on Instagram: her daily cooking experiments, both a delight and a torment to the perpetually hungry (me). While I am a grown adult and Teigen consistently cooks sophisticated and enticing dishes that should appeal to my 26-year-old palate, there's one dish that has occupied my every waking thought for days: the corndogs she served 1-year-old Miles.

    View this post on Instagram

    fake Justin Bieber burrito vibes

    A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

