Chrissy Teigen tweeted Thursday that she made a fleeting cameo in 2006 movie The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

She played the role of "girl getting out of car"—but while her boobs took center stage, the shot didn't include her face.

Unsurprisingly, the internet quickly located the exact scene.

Hollywood hasn't always done the best job of the whole 'treating women as human individuals rather than a disjointed series of sexy body parts for straight men to objectify' thing. So Chrissy Teigen's recent revelation about her very specific cameo in 2006's The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift shouldn't come as much of a surprise: On Twitter, she revealed that she was pulled from a group of background actors to play the role of "girl getting out of car," only for the final shot to showcase her chest and entirely cut off her face. Hollywood! The glitz, the glamor!

On Thursday, Teigen tweeted, "My boobs are in fast and the furious Tokyo drift. I sat on the floor with 200 people in a parking garage in downtown la. They pulled me to be “girl getting out of car”’and the shot ended up cutting off at my face as they panned up my body. Lmao." She put it to her followers to locate the scene, tweeting, "can someone find it? I dont wanna have to watch it but its a parking garage scene and I believe the boobs are in a pink bra."

The internet came through, with one of her followers locating the exact scene—and yes, it really is just legs, boobs, and absolutely no face. "OH MY GOD lol!!!!!" Teigen responded.

Teigen proceeded to narrate her very fleeting on-screen appearance, in which she emerges from a car in slow motion. "Those are my boobs!" she yells in the video. "Cut off at my face." You'll just have to take her word for it that those are, in fact, her boobs, because again: The movie has absolutely no interest in capturing her face.

