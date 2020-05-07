Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton Wore a Yellow Silk Dress to Launch Her New Photography Project About Coronavirus

By Emily Dixon
duchess cambridge
HandoutGetty Images

    Kate Middleton will make an appearance on British TV show This Morning later on Thursday, in order to discuss her new photography project, Hold Still, centered around the public response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Duchess of Cambridge and London's National Portrait Gallery, of which Kate is a patron, have invited members of the public to submit their own photos to be displayed in a "virtual exhibition" later this year. The photos, a press release explained, should respond to one of three themes: "Helpers and Heroes," "Your New Normal," or "Acts of Kindness."

    View this post on Instagram

    Today The Duchess of Cambridge launches a community photography project spearheaded by you! In collaboration with the @NationalPortraitGallery, we are asking you to help capture the spirit, the mood, the hopes, the fears and the feelings of the UK as we continue to deal with the Coronavirus outbreak. Completely free and open to all ages and abilities, Hold Still will capture a snapshot of the UK at this time, creating a collective portrait of lockdown which will reflect resilience and bravery, humour and sadness, creativity and kindness, and human tragedy and hope. One hundred shortlisted portraits will feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition open to all this August. The images can be captured on phones or cameras and each image will be assessed on the emotion and experience it conveys rather than its photographic quality or technical expertise. Submit your images through the link in bio and share your portraits on Instagram by tagging @KensingtonRoyal #HoldStill2020 to be in with a chance to be featured on our channel throughout the project. #StayAtHome

    A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

    "Whilst many people’s lives are on hold to help protect our helpers and heroes, there are some that are working harder than ever, and others that are enduring the upheaval of hardship and loss," the National Portrait Gallery statement said. "Hold Still will capture a snapshot of the people of the UK at this time, creating a collective portrait of our nation which will reflect resilience and bravery, humour and sadness, creativity and kindness, human tragedy and hope as we hold still for the good of others, and celebrate those who have continued so we can stay safe."

    For her pre-recorded interview with This Morning, Kate wore a yellow silk, tree-print dress—specifically, the "Bracelet Sleeve Acid Tree-Print Silk Dress" from British brand Raey, HELLO! reports. Alas, the exact dress is already sold out—and not to rub it in, but according to HELLO!, it was reduced from over $600 to just under $200 on sale. There are, however, plenty of alternative silk dresses from the brand still on sale, including the exact same style in a different print. Take your pick here!

