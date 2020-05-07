Kate Middleton will appear on British TV later today in a pre-recorded interview to launch her new photography project documenting the public response to the coronavirus pandemic, titled Hold Still.

She developed the project with London's National Portrait Gallery, of which she is a patron.

In her interview with This Morning, Kate wore a yellow silk dress from British brand Raey



Kate Middleton will make an appearance on British TV show This Morning later on Thursday, in order to discuss her new photography project, Hold Still, centered around the public response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Duchess of Cambridge and London's National Portrait Gallery, of which Kate is a patron, have invited members of the public to submit their own photos to be displayed in a "virtual exhibition" later this year. The photos, a press release explained, should respond to one of three themes: "Helpers and Heroes," "Your New Normal," or "Acts of Kindness."

"Whilst many people’s lives are on hold to help protect our helpers and heroes, there are some that are working harder than ever, and others that are enduring the upheaval of hardship and loss," the National Portrait Gallery statement said. "Hold Still will capture a snapshot of the people of the UK at this time, creating a collective portrait of our nation which will reflect resilience and bravery, humour and sadness, creativity and kindness, human tragedy and hope as we hold still for the good of others, and celebrate those who have continued so we can stay safe."

For her pre-recorded interview with This Morning, Kate wore a yellow silk, tree-print dress—specifically, the "Bracelet Sleeve Acid Tree-Print Silk Dress" from British brand Raey, HELLO! reports. Alas, the exact dress is already sold out—and not to rub it in, but according to HELLO!, it was reduced from over $600 to just under $200 on sale. There are, however, plenty of alternative silk dresses from the brand still on sale, including the exact same style in a different print. Take your pick here!

