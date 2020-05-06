Today's Top Stories
Prince William and Kate Middleton Wished Archie a Happy First Birthday

By Emily Dixon
cape town, south africa september 25 prince harry, duke of sussex, meghan, duchess of sussex and their baby son archie mountbatten windsor meet archbishop desmond tutu and his daughter thandeka tutu gxashe at the desmond leah tutu legacy foundation during their royal tour of south africa on september 25, 2019 in cape town, south africa photo by toby melvillepoolsamir husseinwireimage
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images

    The littlest royal, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, celebrates his first birthday today! What with it being around 3 a.m. in Los Angeles and all, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are yet to publicly mark the occasion (there's a strong chance of new Archie photos later today)—but across the pond, Kate Middleton and Prince William have sent their birthday wishes on Twitter. Sharing a family portrait from Archie's christening last year, the Cambridges wrote, "Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!"

    The Queen and Prince Philip also wished Archie a happy birthday on Twitter, posting an official photo originally released shortly after his birth. In the photo, a smiling Meghan holds Archie, while her mom, Doria Ragland, Harry, the Queen and Prince Philip all gaze at the infant. "Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today!" the tweet from the official @RoyalFamily account read. "Archie is The Queen’s eighth great-grandchild."

    Before the coronavirus pandemic made travel impossible, Meghan and Harry had initially planned to travel with Archie to the Queen's Balmoral estate in Scotland to celebrate his birthday, with a picnic organized for the occasion, according to Us Weekly. Their North American celebration has probably been canceled too: Meghan's mom, Ragland, and her best friends Jessica Mulroney and Abigail Spencer were invited to stay with the Sussexes, but social distancing rules have likely thwarted those plans. Still, Meghan and Harry have no doubt found a way to celebrate their little one at home. Keep an eye out for those first birthday photos!

