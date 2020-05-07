After spending the past couple of Sundays glued to ESPN's The Last Dance, a 10-part docuseries about Michael Jordan's time with the Chicago Bulls during its final championship season of 1997-98, I wanted to know more about the basketball star's life outside of the court. Maybe it's the nosy side of me (I'll admit it!), but, also, learning more about someone I admire is just interesting to me? Whether it's an actor who ended up hating the role that made them famous, or who's had the shortest marriages of all time, I like to know!

Anyway, the legend himself has been married twice. Once for 17 years to Juanita Vanoy, and currently since 2013 to Yvette Prieto. Ahead, learn more Michael Jordan's five children, Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria, and Ysabel.

Jordan had three children with ex-wife Juanita Vanoy.

EUGENE GARCIA Getty Images

Jeffrey Michael Jordan

The oldest son of Jordan and Vanoy was born on November 18, 1998. When he was born, Jordan at first didn't believe he was his son.

"She told me she was pregnant, unwed, and that the father of the child was Michael Jordan," Vanoy's attorney Michael Minton said to The Washington Post about meeting with her in July 1988. "She felt she could not get Michael's attention or cooperation or response without the retention of a legal representative." Jordan later "admitted paternity within a few months," and when they tied the knot in Vegas, Jeffrey was at their wedding.

Jeffrey ended up playing basketball like his father, but not professionally. He went to college at the University of Illinois to play basketball for three seasons and then transferred to the University of Central Florida in 2010 to continue playing ball.

In 2019, he got married to his wife, Radina Aneva. Today he currently works for the Jordan brand, where he leads the brand's digital innovation, according to Forbes.

Marcus James Jordan

Born on December 24, 1990, Marcus is the middle child of Jordan and Vanoy. Like his older brother, he played basketball growing up, and for practice, he and his brother would sometimes play with their dad. " The game got so competitive [one time], to the point I literally had to call my mom, [and tell her], 'Dad's picking on me,'" Marcus said on the TODAY show. "I was a freshman in high school. There was nothing given. You had to earn everything."

Marcus went to college at the University of Central Florida and played basketball there too. While he played there, he caused a bit of controversy when he wore white Nike Air Jordans instead of Adidas on the court. At the time, the school was under a contract with Adidas, and Marcus' decision cost the school millions, said the L.A. Times.

Marcus is now in charge of his own company called Trophy Room. It's an online boutique that sells mainly Jordan-based fashion and is inspired by the trophy room in his dad's residence. Uh, sounds like the coolest flex ever.

Jasmine Mickael Jordan

The youngest child of Jordan and Vanoy was born on December 7, 1992. Unlike her brothers, she didn't follow their lead on playing basketball, but that doesn't mean she wasn't keenly aware of the impact her father has had on the sport.

In an interview on TODAY, she spilled the details on when she realized just how important her dad was. "I was like 10, 11 years old when I finally just Googled him and was trying to understand why everyone was so obsessed, why everyone didn't think he just had a regular job like I did," she said on the show. "It definitely took a minute for it to hit me, but no joke, I Googled him and was like, 'OK, now I get it.'"

She ended up studying sports management at Syracuse University, where she met Rakeem Christmas. The pair together had a baby boy, Rakeem Michael Christmas, in 2019, who's Jordan's first grandchild. Today, Jasmine works for the Nike Jordan brand with her older brother Marcus.

Jordan has two children with his wife Yvette Prieto.

Gabe Ginsberg Getty Images

Victoria and Ysabel Jordan

Identical twins Victoria and Ysabel Jordan were born on Febuary 9, 2014. Jordan met his second wife, Prieto, at a nightclub in Miami in 2007. They later had an estimated $10 million wedding in 2013 at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, followed by a reception at Bear's Club in Jupiter, Florida.

Less than a year later, the twins were born and are now growing up at Michael and Yvette's home in South Florida. Unlike their half-siblings, because the twins so much younger, their lives are, understandably, kept very private.

