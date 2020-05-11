John Krasinski Got 'The Office' Cast to Reunite For a Zoom Wedding

In this weird time in our lives, any sort of good news is great news, which makes John Krasinski's at-home quarantine show Some Good News the rainbow during this terrible storm. Last month, he hosted a virtual prom in honor of all the high school seniors who saw theirs canceled—but last night Krasinski topped even that. And I'm not just talking about the fact that Emily Blunt opened the show.

Krasinski started the segment by bringing on Office fans Susan and John as guests. The real-life couple just got engaged the same way Jim proposed to Pam: Outside a gas station. "He got down on one knee and, just like Jim, he was like, 'I can't wait any longer,'" Susan said to Krasinski.

Then, because 2020 has become, well, unlike any other year on this earth, Krasinski informed the couple that he'd gotten himself ordained online and had decided to officiate their wedding right there on the Zoom call.

Then, family members pop up to witness the couple say "I do"—as well as Jenna Fischer, who played Pam on the show, to serve as Susan's maid of honor. Also, country star Zac Brown played "The Man Who Loves You The Most" for the bride's virtual walk down the aisle? Like WHAT.

Krasinski then pulled another fast one on the couple. "Since you so elegantly ripped off our show for your proposal, I feel like it's only fitting that you rip off the wedding, too," and then proceeded to have the entire cast of the Office perform the wedding dance sequence from Jim and Pam's wedding.

Yes: Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Ed Helms, Jenna Fischer, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Phyllis Smith, Oscar Nuñez, and Creed Bratton all made appearances. This has now become my favorite crossover episode, like, ever.

