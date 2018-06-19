A Definitive Ranking of the 18 Best Comedy Series of All Time

When you need something that will make your heart feel good and your cheeks hurt from smiling so much, there's nothing like a great comedy TV show. Sure, movies are great, but there's something special about TV. You really get to know the characters, you feel like you can truly escape into their world—and, most importantly, you can binge them for hours (or days) of continuous good vibes. Here are our picks for the best comedy series of all time.