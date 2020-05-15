Although ESPN's The Last Dance 10-part documentary comes to a close in just a few days (I'm already sad), there's still a lot to unpack. Speculation over Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen's reaction to the docuseries has run rampant, and the docuseries is also coming during a turbulent time in Pippen's personal life—the star is estranged from his wife, Larsa Pippen, with whom he shares five children. Larsa still has Scottie's back, however, as is clear in a now-deleted Instagram comment.



On a selfie captioned, "Find someone who'll put u first!! 🎶" one user wrote, "That's what Scottie did smh," and did Larsa come for him! I haven't seen a smackdown like this since WWE in '08.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In the comment, Larsa wrote back, "Stop tripping dude u don't know what you're talking about. I held him down and still do. Just bc I don't air dirty laundry doesn't mean it doesn't stink. I just don't wanna do his laundry anymore."

The last line? Utter poetry!

Larsa's comments come after she defended Scottie a few weeks ago, when viewers of The Last Dance were commenting on how low his salary was compared to other players'. Larsa ended up tweeting, "Thx for your concern Scottie did ok" with a screenshot showing his net worth of over $100,000,000 and the fact that he ended up pulling in $20 million more than Michael Jordan. (I mean, who knew!)

The Last Dance airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on ESPN.



watch 'the last dance' on espn+

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Bianca Rodriguez Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io