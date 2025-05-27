Laura Harrier Styles an Alo Sports Bra With Birkenstocks and a $1,190 Jacquemus Bag

Laura Harrier wears a bra and leggings for a Pilates workout at Forma studio.
One thing Laura Harrier is going to do is elevate her all-black gym outfit with a luxe designer bag. Last month, her formula entailed low-rise yoga pants with a $496 Coach Tabi bag. The model struck again yesterday, but traded up for an even more elite style.

On May 27, Harrier closed out the long weekend at her favorite Los Angeles pilates studio. As usual, she was dressed all in black, styling a $78 V-neck, ruched sports bra with a pair of high-rise Airlift Leggings that fit her like a second skin. Both designs hail from celeb-favorite athleisure brand Alo Yoga. Over top, the star layered a front-zip hoodie for a bit of additional coverage—and let's be honest, a casual, cool-girl vibe.

Her clothing was laid-back and sporty, but when it came to accessories, Harrier went designer all the way. Like Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez, she skipped out on the traditional gym bag. While they chose The Row's Terrasse Bag and the Dior D-Journey, respectively, Harrier reached for a Jacquemus doctor bag.

Alo Yoga Wild Thing Bra
Alo Yoga
Wild Thing Bra

Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging
Alo Yoga
7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging

Her specific choice? Le Petit Turismo Leather Top-Handle Bag, which features a compact shape with dual top handles and a stylish leather knot detail. While Bieber's and Lopez's bag styles both ring in at mid-four figures, Harrier's bag is slightly more affordable at $1,190.

Jacquemus Le Petit Turismo Leather Top-Handle Bag
Jacquemus
Le Petit Turismo Leather Top-Handle Bag

The final notes of her workout 'fit were familiar for celebrity Pilates Princesses: oval sunglasses and a pair of Birkenstock's Arizona sandals in black. From Dakota Johnson to Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner, the double-strap sandals are an essential for walking from their cars to their private gym sessions (and back).

Birkenstock Arizona Oiled Leather Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Oiled Leather Sandals

The look may have centered both fashion and comfort, but make no mistake: the brands behind it were fit for workout royalty.

