Scottie Pippen's Estranged Wife, Larsa Pippen, Still Has His Back

Fans of ESPN's documentary series The Last Dance know that Michael Jordan credits most of the success he found with the Chicago Bulls to his teammate Scottie Pippen. "Whenever they speak Michael Jordan, they should speak Scottie Pippen," Jordan says in the documentary. "Everybody says I won all these championships. But I didn't win without Scottie Pippen. That's why I consider him my greatest teammate of all-time."

The six-time NBA champion and seven-time All-Star is known for his talents on the court, but off the court, he's a father and husband (well, kind of) to wife Larsa Pippen. Here's everything you need to know about the couple that's been together since 1995.

Larsa and Scottie Pippen married in 1997 and have four kids together.

The pretty private couple's origin story isn't well-known, but the couple met in Chicago in 1995, five years after Scottie had divorced from his first wife Karen McCollum, with whom he shares a son, Antron Pippen.

The couple tied the knot on July 20, 1997, at the First United Methodist Temple in Chicago, without a prenup. The couple had four children together: Scotty Jr. was born in 2000, Preston in 2002, Justin in 2005, and Sophia in 2008. As for if any of their children got the basketball gene—their oldest son Scotty Jr. is a point guard for Vanderbilt University and was on the 2020 All-SEC freshman team.

Scottie and Larsa have filed for divorce twice.

In October of 2016, Ft. Lauderdale police visited their home twice after Larsa called 911 on two separate occasions. In the phone calls, she reportedly called sobbing and accusing Scottie of verbal aggression. Days later, he filed for divorce.

"Scottie and Larsa have been separated for quite some time living separate lives," a source told E News. "Scottie has been residing in Chicago where his businesses are while Larsa has been living in Miami full time raising their children."

Scottie filed for divorce from Larsa, accusing Larsa of cheating on him with the rapper Future. (Wild, I know!) Larsa, for her part, denies that cheating played any role in the divorce. But then the initial filing was dismissed as they attempted to make their marriage work—but two years later, in 2018, Larsa filed for divorce. On social media, she said the problem wasn't cheating, but rather her loneliness because he was never around.

In the documents, she asked for spousal support for their four kids and wants the court to determine how their property will be divided between them. According to TMZ, their divorce case from 2018 is still active.

Scottie and Larsa still have each other's backs.

If you've watched the show, you know that in episode two of the series, Scottie's NBA salary was discussed since it was significantly lower than Jordan's at the time. Fans of the basketball player soon began chatting on Twitter about how he's one of the most underrated players in the NBA, but Larsa had other thoughts.

Thx for your concern Scottie did ok #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/SFbo04uOLP — Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) April 20, 2020

