Tracee Ellis Ross posted a stunning neon makeup look on Instagram, all her own handiwork.

She wore vivid neon pink on her lids, with a smudge of neon orange beneath the tails of her brows.

Ross completed the look with a soft highlight on her cheeks and a satin cranberry lipstick.

I'll be honest: I am a fully-fledged Tracee Ellis Ross stan, and therefore anything and everything she does is inspirational to me. But I think it's an objective truth that the neon pink and orange eye makeup look she just shared on Instagram, complete with soft highlight and satin cranberry lip, is beautiful and flawless and the single look I will be attempting to perfect for the rest of summer, even if the audience comprises only my roommates and my neighbor's cat who keeps marching into my kitchen in search of leftovers. Behold:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Ellis Ross created the look herself, with some guidance over FaceTime from makeup artist Romy Soleimani. But alas, neither has shared the exact products used yet; I'd wager both eye colors are either cream products, or powder shadows packed on with a setting spray-soaked shading brush. Since I'll be spending the next several hours shopping for products to recreate the look, it seems only fair that I share my spoils with you.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

