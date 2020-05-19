Today's Top Stories
Tracee Ellis Ross' Neon Eye Look Is the Perfect Summer Makeup Inspo

By Emily Dixon
pasadena, california february 22 tracee ellis ross attends the 51st naacp image awards at the pasadena civic auditorium on february 22, 2020 in pasadena, california photo by aaron j thorntonfilmmagic
Aaron J. ThorntonGetty Images
  • Tracee Ellis Ross posted a stunning neon makeup look on Instagram, all her own handiwork.
  • She wore vivid neon pink on her lids, with a smudge of neon orange beneath the tails of her brows.
  • Ross completed the look with a soft highlight on her cheeks and a satin cranberry lipstick.

    I'll be honest: I am a fully-fledged Tracee Ellis Ross stan, and therefore anything and everything she does is inspirational to me. But I think it's an objective truth that the neon pink and orange eye makeup look she just shared on Instagram, complete with soft highlight and satin cranberry lip, is beautiful and flawless and the single look I will be attempting to perfect for the rest of summer, even if the audience comprises only my roommates and my neighbor's cat who keeps marching into my kitchen in search of leftovers. Behold:

    Ellis Ross created the look herself, with some guidance over FaceTime from makeup artist Romy Soleimani. But alas, neither has shared the exact products used yet; I'd wager both eye colors are either cream products, or powder shadows packed on with a setting spray-soaked shading brush. Since I'll be spending the next several hours shopping for products to recreate the look, it seems only fair that I share my spoils with you.

    Norvina® Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 1
    Anastasia Beverly Hills sephora.com
    $60.00
    SHOP IT

