Jennifer Lopez Is Ready for Summer With the Brightest Neon Yellow Nails

image
By Emily Dixon
2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images
  • Jennifer Lopez showed off super bright, neon yellow nails on Instagram, the work of celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik.
  • Bachik paired the summery color with a long, oval nail shape.
  • Screenshot this look for your next trip to the salon!

    I am tired of winter, and I'm tired of spring, and I'm ready to accelerate directly into the height of summer (despite, as a ginger, being perilously susceptible to heatstroke). And Jennifer Lopez's latest beauty look is taking me there: Celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik shared a snap of her neon nails, the perfect shade of tennis ball yellow. Feels like Wimbledon already!

    J.Lo's nails complemented an equally summery Versace ensemble—blue striped shirting with leafy green sequin embellishment. And hairstylist to literally all the stars (the Kardashians, the Jenners, Ariana Grande) Chris Appleton completed the look with a super sleek, extra shiny knotted bun. As Appleton shared on Instagram, J.Lo's currently sporting one of the most in demand hair color trends: "money pieces," or highlighted strands of hair that frame the face.

    While we're on the topic of J.Lo: Sussex-Lopez-Rodriguez fans will no doubt be thrilled by the latest update on reports of a royal dinner date last month. Alex Rodriguez appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, and naturally, Fallon asked whether he and Lopez had dinner with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Miami. A-Rod said, "I signed an NDA," when asked about the double date, responding, "Non-disclosure," to further questions. Which, sure, isn't the juiciest of answers, but it certainly doesn't sound like a denial, does it?

