Chrissy Teigen Shut Down an Instagram Commenter Who Said She Was "Balding"

By Emily Dixon
beverly hills, california february 09 chrissy teigen attends the 2020 vanity fair oscar party hosted by radhika jones at wallis annenberg center for the performing arts on february 09, 2020 in beverly hills, california photo by frazer harrisongetty images
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
  • Chrissy Teigen does not take kindly to body-shaming, as she's demonstrated on social media in the past.
  • On Monday, a commenter said the supermodel and cookbook author looked like she was "balding" in a runway photo she posted.
  • "lmao," Teigen responded, adding, "People just fuckin suck."

    To merely exist on the internet is to be the constant target of legions of trolls, as Chrissy Teigen is no doubt all too aware. Teigen, a literal supermodel, has been forced to fend off a truly absurd amount of body-shaming over her years on the internet—and on Monday, she shut down one Instagram commenter with an unusually specific complaint.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Teigen shared a photo from a few years ago on Instagram, in which she poses in lace-up knee high boots, white underwear, and very little else. Naturally, she looks stunning! But that didn't stop one commenter swooping in with an extremely backhanded compliment: "Awe your hair grew in! I very much did not enjoy your photo from yesterday with balding hair on runway," the commenter wrote. "Much better! Congratulations and thank you."

    For context, it sounds like the comment was in reference to this 2011 throwback shot, which Teigen captioned, "the hell is this hair."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    the hell is this hair (2011)

    A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

    Teigen initially responded to the "balding" comment with a simple yet effective "lmao," which led some followers to hope that the comment was actually a joke between friends. "please tell me u kno this person and they playin with you?" one wrote. "I'm over here like why ppl so damn rude!" But alas, no. Teigen replied, "of course I don't. People just fuckin suck lol." Ah, the internet!

