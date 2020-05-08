Today's Top Stories
1
Best Sunglasses of the Season
2
Hannah Brown Opens Up About Her Skincare Struggles
3
Mother's Day Gifts Under $75 That Don't Look Cheap
4
Examining the Swimwear on 'Too Hot to Handle'
5
24 Hours With Tina Craig, CEO of U Beauty

Elon Musk Finally Explained How to Pronounce X Æ A-12, the Name of His Son With Grimes

By Emily Dixon
new york, ny may 07 elon musk and grimes attend the heavenly bodies fashion the catholic imagination costume institute gala at the metropolitan museum of art on may 7, 2018 in new york city photo by jason kempingetty images
Jason KempinGetty Images

    Since Elon Musk and Grimes announced the name of their newborn baby, X Æ A-12 Musk, the internet's been a little confounded as to how, exactly, to pronounce it. But wonder no longer, friends: Musk appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast Thursday, as People reports, and cleared up the pronunciation.

    Musk said X is said "like the letter," while Æ is pronounced like "ash"—which means the baby's name probably sounds something like "Exash A-12." The "Exash" portion, Musk said, was Grimes' choice; she "mostly came up with the name," he revealed, adding, "She's great at names."

    The "A-12" component of the newborn's name, however, came from Musk, based on the CIA reconnaissance aircraft of the same name. "The Archangel-12, the precursor to the SR-71, the coolest plane ever," he said."

    Even with the pronunciation clarified, Musk and Grimes still face a further obstacle regarding X Æ A-12: The state of California won't accept it. Family law attorney David Glass told People that a birth certificate bearing the couple's chosen name is very likely to be rejected. "In California, you can only use the '26 characters' of the English language in your baby name," he said. "Thus, you can't have numbers, Roman numerals, accents, umlauts or other symbols or emojis. Although an apostrophe, for a name like 'O'Connor,' is acceptable."

    If the birth certificate was filled out "with the odd numbers, dashes and symbols, it will be submitted and then rejected and they'll be asked to submit it again," Glass said. "They have an opportunity to appeal the rejection of the birth certificate application but it's unlikely that it will be granted because, again, California ... has been struggling with using symbols."

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    Why Grimes & Elon Musk Named Their Son X Æ A-12
    Watch Grimes' Hyperreal Video for 'Go'
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    George Gets Very Upset About Charlotte's Homework
    Kendall Dyed Her Hair Blonde & Looks So Different
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Michael Jordan's Daughter Is Making Moves
    Adele's Former Trainer on Critics of Her Weight
    Read Jennifer Garner's Letter to Harry & Meghan
    Taylor Gave a Subtle Nod to Kim on Instagram
    Celebrities Call for Justice for Ahmaud Arbery
    Kate Shared a Secret About Louis' Birthday Photos
    Michael Jordan's Kid Had to Google Him
    Brad and Angelina’s Divorce Is “Cordial” Now