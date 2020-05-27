Victoria Beckham isn't one for smiling in photos: "I'm smiling on the inside," she told Vogue in 2015.

She broke the habit of a lifetime recently, however, beaming in a mirror selfie that son Cruz posted on Instagram.

David Beckham was quick to tease his wife about her super white teeth, commenting, "It's Ross from Friends."

As a woman who's been told to smile on the street by a football stadium's worth of men I don't know, I have to applaud Victoria Beckham for not only refusing to smile on cue, but making it her trademark. Asked by Vogue in 2015 why she chooses to keep it solemn on the red carpet and elsewhere, she offered an instantly iconic response: "I'm smiling on the inside," she said. "I feel that I have a responsibility to the fashion community."

But that doesn't mean she can't smile when the mood takes her! See: the latest Instagram post from her son, Cruz Beckham, which he appropriately captioned, "Apparently my mum does smile." In fact, you're probably likely to see a slightly smilier Victoria from here on out: She told Glamour UK last year, "I want to be honest. In the past, I’ve probably hidden behind my armor—the not smiling publicly, for instance. There’s less of that now."

Husband David Beckham, however, did not notice a smiley Victoria, or a cute mother-son photo; instead, all he saw were a set of exceptionally white teeth. "How white are mums @victoriabeckham teeth?" he commented, as spotted by Hollywood Life. "It's Ross from Friends." Rude! If said Friends reference doesn't ring any bells, enjoy the scene below:

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

