David Beckham Teased Wife Victoria About Her Super White Teeth: "It's Ross from Friends"

By Emily Dixon
paris, france january 18 david beckham and his wife victoria beckham attend the louis vuitton menswear fallwinter 2018 2019 show as part of paris fashion week on january 18, 2018 in paris, france photo by bertrand rindoff petroffgetty images
Bertrand Rindoff PetroffGetty Images

    As a woman who's been told to smile on the street by a football stadium's worth of men I don't know, I have to applaud Victoria Beckham for not only refusing to smile on cue, but making it her trademark. Asked by Vogue in 2015 why she chooses to keep it solemn on the red carpet and elsewhere, she offered an instantly iconic response: "I'm smiling on the inside," she said. "I feel that I have a responsibility to the fashion community."

    But that doesn't mean she can't smile when the mood takes her! See: the latest Instagram post from her son, Cruz Beckham, which he appropriately captioned, "Apparently my mum does smile." In fact, you're probably likely to see a slightly smilier Victoria from here on out: She told Glamour UK last year, "I want to be honest. In the past, I’ve probably hidden behind my armor—the not smiling publicly, for instance. There’s less of that now."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    Apparently my mum does smile 😃❤️

    A post shared by C (@cruzbeckham) on

    Husband David Beckham, however, did not notice a smiley Victoria, or a cute mother-son photo; instead, all he saw were a set of exceptionally white teeth. "How white are mums @victoriabeckham teeth?" he commented, as spotted by Hollywood Life. "It's Ross from Friends." Rude! If said Friends reference doesn't ring any bells, enjoy the scene below:

    This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

