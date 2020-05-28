Today's Top Stories
Kylie and Kendall Jenner Had a Photoshoot in 'Baywatch'-Style Swimsuits

By Emily Dixon
new york, new york may 06 kylie jenner and kendall jenner attend the 2019 met gala celebrating camp notes on fashion at metropolitan museum of art on may 06, 2019 in new york city photo by mike coppolamg19getty images for the met museumvogue
Mike Coppola/MG19Getty Images

    At this point, I've concluded that the Kardashian-Jenners have a separate walk-in closet for each category of clothing they possess. Shoes? A closet for you! Bags? A closet for you! Swimsuits? A closet for you! Individual socks that have gone solo ever since their partners were mysteriously consumed by the washing machine? A closet for you!

    To clarify, I've reached this conclusion based on absolutely no inside knowledge of the Kardashian-Jenner floor plans, but solely on the vast amount of swimsuits every family member seems to possess. The latest examples? Two Baywatch-style ensembles modeled by Kylie and Kendall Jenner—Kylie in an crop top bikini, Kendall in a full swimsuitin the former's latest Instagram post. Unsurprisingly, they both look very good!

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    bae

    A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

    It seems like the KarJenners are spending much of their quarantine by the pool—and naturally, as the resident of a very sweaty pool-less apartment, I am consumed with envy. Please observe! Here's Kourtney in a brown two-piece with a cow print shirt to stave off shoulder sunburn:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    🐄 👧🏻

    A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

    Kim working out indoors in a leopard print bikini, for reasons I will not question:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    Quarantine Workout

    A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

    Kylie lounging poolside in an extremely neon green number:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    💚💚

    A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

    Kylie poolside once again in a striped holographic bikini:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    taco tuesday

    A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

    And, for the final instalment, surprise! It's Kylie again, misting herself in slow motion in a black string suit.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    it’s getting hot out here @kylieskin

    A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

