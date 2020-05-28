Kylie and Kendall Jenner—and the extended KarJenner family—seem to have more swimsuits than most of us have underwear.

Kylie and Kendall posed for their latest Instagram shoot in red, Baywatch-style ensembles—Kylie in a bikini, Kendall in a swimsuit.

"bae," Kylie captioned the photo.

At this point, I've concluded that the Kardashian-Jenners have a separate walk-in closet for each category of clothing they possess. Shoes? A closet for you! Bags? A closet for you! Swimsuits? A closet for you! Individual socks that have gone solo ever since their partners were mysteriously consumed by the washing machine? A closet for you!

To clarify, I've reached this conclusion based on absolutely no inside knowledge of the Kardashian-Jenner floor plans, but solely on the vast amount of swimsuits every family member seems to possess. The latest examples? Two Baywatch-style ensembles modeled by Kylie and Kendall Jenner—Kylie in an crop top bikini, Kendall in a full swimsuit—in the former's latest Instagram post. Unsurprisingly, they both look very good!

It seems like the KarJenners are spending much of their quarantine by the pool—and naturally, as the resident of a very sweaty pool-less apartment, I am consumed with envy. Please observe! Here's Kourtney in a brown two-piece with a cow print shirt to stave off shoulder sunburn:

Kim working out indoors in a leopard print bikini, for reasons I will not question:

Kylie lounging poolside in an extremely neon green number:

Kylie poolside once again in a striped holographic bikini:

And, for the final instalment, surprise! It's Kylie again, misting herself in slow motion in a black string suit.

