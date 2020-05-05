Today's Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Played Tennis in Head-to-Toe Chanel with a Chanel Racket

By Emily Dixon
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
  • Kylie Jenner posted a new Instagram photoshoot Monday, with a distinct tennis theme.
  • Jenner wore head-to-toe Chanel—and carried a Chanel tennis racket.
  • The racket retails at $2,499, according to Jenner style trackers @kyliejennercloset.

    In your guiltiest fantasies of possessing extreme wealth, what do you envision yourself spending it on? Houses? Cars? Clearing the medical debt of strangers? A head-to-toe Chanel tennis ensemble, complete with Chanel branded tennis racket?

    In a new series of Instagram photos posted Monday, Kylie Jenner wore the latter! Posing on a tennis court, she wore a black Chanel knit crop top with matching high-waisted trousers, carrying a wooden Chanel-branded racket. It's unclear whether any tennis was actually played, but the aesthetic was certainly convincing.

    View this post on Instagram

    🎾 🤍🤍🤍 hi

    A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

    According to Instagram style trackers @kyliejennercloset, you'll struggle to buy Jenner's outfit yourself—the combo's sold out pretty much everywhere. If you've got a hankering for a luxury tennis racket that you may or may not actually be able to play tennis with, though? You're in luck! You can buy it from One Kings Lane—for a mere $2,499.

    Speaking of extreme wealth: In March, Forbes named Jenner the youngest self-made billionaire for the second year in a row, after she became a billionaire in 2019 at the age of 21 thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics business. The magazine faced widespread criticism for branding Jenner a "self-made" billionaire, with many noting the enormous leg-up she received from her very famous, very wealthy family. Forbes' 2020 take: "Despite a lot of help from her famous family, she didn’t inherit her business—she built it."

    Of the astronomical success of Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner told Forbes last year, "I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future," adding, "But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back."

    "I see [Kylie Cosmetics] going very far,” Jenner told the magazine. "I work really hard."

