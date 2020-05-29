Prince William's documentary about mental health, Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health, was broadcast in the U.K. on Thursday night.

Ahead of the documentary, William spoke about the mental health challenges faced by healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, in an appearance on the BBC's The One Show.

"I think we've got to be very careful with the language that we use," he said, noting that healthcare workers might feel that "once they have this hero tag, they can no longer shake that, and therefore they can't ask for support."

Prince William warned against calling healthcare workers "heroes" amid the coronavirus pandemic, explaining that it might put undue pressure on those working on the frontline and prevent them from seeking mental health support. In a video broadcast on the BBC's The One Show, before his documentary Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health was aired in the U.K., William expressed concern that healthcare workers felt unable to ask for help once branded with the "hero tag."

"I think we've got to be very careful with the language that we use," William said, as the BBC reports. "[Healthcare workers] should rightly be hailed as superstars, and brave, and wonderful staff; but I'm very conscious from a mental health point of view that we don't alienate some of them."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The Duke of Cambridge said he feared healthcare staff would feel that "once they have this hero tag, they can no longer shake that, and therefore they can't ask for support, they have to be this strong pillar of strength, when in actual fact what we need them to be is examples of positive mental health." He urged healthcare workers to seek support and care for themselves, to ensure they emerged from the pandemic "in one piece."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.