Prince William Said He "Literally Can't Do" His Children's Math Schoolwork

By Emily Dixon
dublin, ireland march 03 prince william, duke of cambridge meets irelands taoiseach leo varadkar and his partner matthew barrett on march 03, 2020 in dublin, ireland the duke and duchess of cambridge are undertaking an official visit to ireland between tuesday 3rd march and thursday 5th march, at the request of the foreign and commonwealth office photo by samir husseinwireimage
Samir HusseinGetty Images

    Homeschooling three under-7s is proving a challenge for Prince William and Kate Middleton—and not just because under-7s aren't exactly known for sitting down and concentrating. William's new documentary, Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health, aired in the U.K. last night, and during a Zoom conversation with a group of soccer players, he admitted his children's math work is proving problematic.

    "Homeschooling is fun, isn't it?" William said on the call, as the Mirror reports. "You start worrying how little you actually know from your school days when you literally can't do the maths questions at home!'

    "The challenges of lockdown, eh? The challenges of lockdown," he said.

    This content is imported from Instagram.

    Last month, Kate Middleton spoke about homeschooling George, Charlotte, and Louis in an interview with the BBC—admitting she kept lessons up throughout their Easter holidays. "Someone gave me some very good advice, pre the [Easter] holidays, to fit some structure to keep to a pretty strict routine. Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I felt very mean," she said.

    Homeschooling for the Cambridges isn't all inexplicably difficult math, however. "It's great—there's so many great tips online and fun activities that you can do with the children," Kate said. "So it hasn't been all hardcore."

