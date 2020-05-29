Prince William's documentary about mental health, Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health, aired in the U.K. last night.

In the documentary, he video called a group of soccer players, and revealed his struggle with homeschooling his children during quarantine.

"You start worrying how little you actually know from your school days when you literally can't do the maths questions at home!" William said.

Homeschooling three under-7s is proving a challenge for Prince William and Kate Middleton—and not just because under-7s aren't exactly known for sitting down and concentrating. William's new documentary, Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health, aired in the U.K. last night, and during a Zoom conversation with a group of soccer players, he admitted his children's math work is proving problematic.

"Homeschooling is fun, isn't it?" William said on the call, as the Mirror reports. "You start worrying how little you actually know from your school days when you literally can't do the maths questions at home!'

"The challenges of lockdown, eh? The challenges of lockdown," he said.

Last month, Kate Middleton spoke about homeschooling George, Charlotte, and Louis in an interview with the BBC—admitting she kept lessons up throughout their Easter holidays. "Someone gave me some very good advice, pre the [Easter] holidays, to fit some structure to keep to a pretty strict routine. Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I felt very mean," she said.

Homeschooling for the Cambridges isn't all inexplicably difficult math, however. "It's great—there's so many great tips online and fun activities that you can do with the children," Kate said. "So it hasn't been all hardcore."

