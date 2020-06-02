Tatler has dismissed legal claims from Kate Middleton and Prince William over the magazine's profile of Kate, published early last week. The story alleged that Kate was "furious" about her bigger workload following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's departure as senior royals, adding that the Duchess of Cambridge felt "exhausted and trapped." The piece also speculated about Kate's weight, calling her "perilously thin," and claimed that she and Meghan "never got on."

Kensington Palace makes unusual step of putting out statement to slap down some claims made about the Duchess of Cambridge in @Tatlermagazine:

“This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies & false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication.” — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) May 27, 2020

In a rare move, Kensington Palace released a statement about the article, declaring it to contain "a swathe of inaccuracies & false misrepresentations." (In response, Tatler said they "stood by" writer Anna Pasternak's reporting, and said Kate and William were aware the article was being written.) What's more, Kate and William's lawyers reportedly sent "legal letters" to Tatler, demanding the story be taken down from their site.



Tatler, in a statement obtained by the Evening Standard, confirmed that they were contacted by Kate and William's lawyers—and denied their claims were valid.

"We can confirm we have received correspondence from lawyers acting for the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge and believe it has no merit," the statement read.

