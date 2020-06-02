Today's Top Stories
Tatler Said There's "No Merit" in Kate Middleton and Prince William's Legal Action Against the Magazine

By Emily Dixon
london, england march 09 prince william, duke of cambridge and catherine, duchess of cambridge attend the commonwealth day service 2020 at westminster abbey on march 09, 2020 in london, england photo by karwai tangwireimage
Karwai TangGetty Images

    Tatler has dismissed legal claims from Kate Middleton and Prince William over the magazine's profile of Kate, published early last week. The story alleged that Kate was "furious" about her bigger workload following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's departure as senior royals, adding that the Duchess of Cambridge felt "exhausted and trapped." The piece also speculated about Kate's weight, calling her "perilously thin," and claimed that she and Meghan "never got on."

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    In a rare move, Kensington Palace released a statement about the article, declaring it to contain "a swathe of inaccuracies & false misrepresentations." (In response, Tatler said they "stood by" writer Anna Pasternak's reporting, and said Kate and William were aware the article was being written.) What's more, Kate and William's lawyers reportedly sent "legal letters" to Tatler, demanding the story be taken down from their site.

    Tatler, in a statement obtained by the Evening Standard, confirmed that they were contacted by Kate and William's lawyers—and denied their claims were valid.

    "We can confirm we have received correspondence from lawyers acting for the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge and believe it has no merit," the statement read.

