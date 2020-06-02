- Tatler's latest cover story about Kate Middleton, published last week, alleged that she was "furious" about her larger workload following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's departure as senior royals.
- In a rare statement, Kensington Palace said the story contained "a swathe of inaccuracies & false misrepresentations."
- Kate and William subsequently sent legal letters demanding the story be taken down from Tatler's site.
- Tatler confirmed they'd been contacted by Kate and William's lawyers, and said the Cambridge's complaint had "no merit."
Tatler has dismissed legal claims from Kate Middleton and Prince William over the magazine's profile of Kate, published early last week. The story alleged that Kate was "furious" about her bigger workload following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's departure as senior royals, adding that the Duchess of Cambridge felt "exhausted and trapped." The piece also speculated about Kate's weight, calling her "perilously thin," and claimed that she and Meghan "never got on."
In a rare move, Kensington Palace released a statement about the article, declaring it to contain "a swathe of inaccuracies & false misrepresentations." (In response, Tatler said they "stood by" writer Anna Pasternak's reporting, and said Kate and William were aware the article was being written.) What's more, Kate and William's lawyers reportedly sent "legal letters" to Tatler, demanding the story be taken down from their site.
Tatler, in a statement obtained by the Evening Standard, confirmed that they were contacted by Kate and William's lawyers—and denied their claims were valid.
"We can confirm we have received correspondence from lawyers acting for the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge and believe it has no merit," the statement read.
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.