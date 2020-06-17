Today's Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Got the Best Cake to Bid Farewell to Her Breast Implants

By Emily Dixon
beverly hills, california february 09 chrissy teigen attends the 2020 vanity fair oscar party hosted by radhika jones at wallis annenberg center for the performing arts on february 09, 2020 in beverly hills, california photo by karwai tanggetty images
Karwai TangGetty Images
  • Chrissy Teigen recently underwent breast implant removal surgery, and received the best cake from her friends to mark the occasion.
  • The cake: two large boobs in a bra, topped with a tombstone reading, "RIP 2006 2020."
  • Teigen also received the funniest card from her daughter, Luna, which read, "Have fun pulling your boobies out."

    What better way to commemorate the departure of your breast implants than with a delicious boob-shaped cake? Return unto the ground, dear breast implants! For silicone thou art, and unto cake shalt thou return!

    For a perfect interpretation of that divine missive, see the cake Chrissy Teigen's friends, Meghan Mackenzie and Luke Dillon (who are talent agents, according to the Independent), sent her after her surgery. The cake: two large boobs, encased in an appetizing icing bra (or bikini top), topped with a solemn grey headstone reading, "RIP 2006 2020." The most fitting tribute to 14 years of dedicated breast-plumping service.

    chrissy teigen breast implant removal cake instagram
    @chrissyteigenInstagram

    Teigen also received a superlative note from her daughter, Luna, after waking up from surgery. "Have fun pulling your boobies out. Love Luna," one side read; on the other, a simple, "BYE BOOBIES," complete with a mermaid sticker. "So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least," Teigen captioned the photos.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Last month, Teigen explained in an Instagram post why she decided to have her breast implants removed. "They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!" she wrote. "I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat."

