On Tuesday, Chrissy Teigen tweeted a video of herself being tested for coronavirus, commenting, "Honestly loved it."

Some social media users criticized her for sharing the video, with some suggesting she would put others off being tested, and others observing that the test is not widely available to all across the U.S.

Teigen responded that she was demonstrating the ease of the test, and noted that all residents of Los Angeles are eligible for free testing.

If you're awaiting a coronavirus test, and aren't entirely sure what it entails, Chrissy Teigen just gave a full demonstration with her latest Twitter video. In the clip, Teigen receives a swab in each nostril and giggles throughout. "It's not bad at all," she comments. "It tickles!" It makes sense that Teigen chose to demonstrate the ease of the test: Back in March, she slammed Donald Trump for complaining about the nasal swab, tweeting, "my vagina was ripped to my asshole giving birth to Luna. I had a vagasshole. fuck your swab pain."

Honestly loved it pic.twitter.com/UNRwG3HNcD — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2020

Teigen faced criticism on two fronts for sharing the video, however. One Twitter user said her video could dissuade "50k people" from taking the test, which baffled Teigen. "I just said it was easy and laughed the entire time. What are you talking about? It couldn’t have been easier."

I just said it was easy and laughed the entire time. What are you talking about? It couldn’t have been easier. https://t.co/eqbuC0dVwO — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2020

Others pointed out the disparity of coronavirus testing availability across the U.S., noting that wealth and privilege has granted many easier access to tests. In response, Teigen wrote that Los Angeles now offers all its residents free testing. "Everyone in LA can get tested for free. I’m having surgery and had to. I’m sorry if this offends you," she said. (The Twitter user she replied to subsequently apologized for his comment, noting the difficulty residents of other areas face in securing a test. "My bad, I deleted the tweet. In DC we are still struggling to get folks tested and I spoke / tweeted without thinking of context. I own that. Hope your surgery goes well," he replied.)

On Instagram, Teigen revealed the surgery she's awaiting: a breast implant removal. "They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!" she wrote. "So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat."

