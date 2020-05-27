Today's Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Responded After She Was Criticized for Sharing a Video of Her Coronavirus Test

By Emily Dixon
culver city, california november 09 chrissy teigen arrives at the 2019 baby2baby gala presented by paul mitchell at 3labs on november 09, 2019 in culver city, california photo by steve granitzwireimage
Steve GranitzGetty Images
  • On Tuesday, Chrissy Teigen tweeted a video of herself being tested for coronavirus, commenting, "Honestly loved it."
  • Some social media users criticized her for sharing the video, with some suggesting she would put others off being tested, and others observing that the test is not widely available to all across the U.S.
  • Teigen responded that she was demonstrating the ease of the test, and noted that all residents of Los Angeles are eligible for free testing.

    If you're awaiting a coronavirus test, and aren't entirely sure what it entails, Chrissy Teigen just gave a full demonstration with her latest Twitter video. In the clip, Teigen receives a swab in each nostril and giggles throughout. "It's not bad at all," she comments. "It tickles!" It makes sense that Teigen chose to demonstrate the ease of the test: Back in March, she slammed Donald Trump for complaining about the nasal swab, tweeting, "my vagina was ripped to my asshole giving birth to Luna. I had a vagasshole. fuck your swab pain."

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Teigen faced criticism on two fronts for sharing the video, however. One Twitter user said her video could dissuade "50k people" from taking the test, which baffled Teigen. "I just said it was easy and laughed the entire time. What are you talking about? It couldn’t have been easier."

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Others pointed out the disparity of coronavirus testing availability across the U.S., noting that wealth and privilege has granted many easier access to tests. In response, Teigen wrote that Los Angeles now offers all its residents free testing. "Everyone in LA can get tested for free. I’m having surgery and had to. I’m sorry if this offends you," she said. (The Twitter user she replied to subsequently apologized for his comment, noting the difficulty residents of other areas face in securing a test. "My bad, I deleted the tweet. In DC we are still struggling to get folks tested and I spoke / tweeted without thinking of context. I own that. Hope your surgery goes well," he replied.)

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    On Instagram, Teigen revealed the surgery she's awaiting: a breast implant removal. "They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!" she wrote. "So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat."

