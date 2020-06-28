Jessica Mulroney Has Reportedly Hired a "Big Crisis PR Team" to Rehab Her Image

In the wake of her white privilege scandal, Jessica Mulroney has reportedly hired a "big crisis PR team" to help with her image.

Mulroney came under fire earlier this month when Black influencer Sasha Exeter revealed details of Mulroney's negative treatment of her following a disagreement.

Meghan Markle has reportedly distanced herself from her longtime friend following the scandal.

Jessica Mulroney is officially in damage control mode. Meghan Markle's former BFF recently came under fire for leveraging her white privilege against Black influencer Sasha Exeter. In an Instagram video, Exeter explained that, after she encouraged fellow influencers—including Mulroney—to use their platforms to speak out against racism, Mulroney had contacted brands to discourage them from working with her.

The situation escalated from there when Exeter reported that Mulroney had threatened legal action against her when she aired the details of their feud online. Mulroney ended up issuing an apology via Instagram on June 11:

"As some of you may have seen, @sashaexeter and I had a disagreement. She rightfully called me out for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society. I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I need to do better. I want to say from my heart that every word of my apologies to Sasha over the course of the last two weeks privately, and again both publicly and privately today is true. I did not intend in any way to jeopardize her livelihood. We had a disagreement and it got out of hand. For that I am sorry."

The apology wasn't enough to mitigate the fallout though. In the wake of the scandal, Mulroney's CTV show, I Do Redo, was cancelled and she was fired as a contributor to Good Morning America. Now, Mulroney has reportedly enlisted the help of an entire public relations team to help rehab her image.

"Jessica has hired a big crisis PR team to deal with all of this backlash against her," a source told Us Weekly. "She’s been talking to lawyers, image experts and crisis PR teams. She has been having a lot of them over to her house to brainstorm and find a way to put this behind her."

Ultimately, only time will tell if Mulroney's reputation (and her friendship with Meghan Markle) can recover from this incident.

