It's no secret that Meghan Markle has received an excruciating amount of criticism since she became a royal, and most of it is unwarranted. The latest comes from fans who have condemned Harry and Meghan for using pal Elton John's private jet to fly to his vacation home in Nice, France with baby Archie.

Elton tweeted how upsetting the criticism is, and called on the press to "cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis." (Even Ellen DeGeneres tweeted about it and defended their wildlife conservation efforts.) Now, Meghan's close pal Jessica Mulroney is also joining the conversation, and calling out the relentless criticism of Markle for what it is: racism.

Mulroney posted a picture on Instagram late Tuesday evening stating, "When someone faces unfair criticism, you call it out. When that person is your friend and your family, you call those critics what they truly are. Shame on you, you racist bullies." The caption reads, "3 years of undeserved hate and abuse. It's enough."

She's right, it is enough.

