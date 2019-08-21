MCX090119_113
Today's Top Stories
1
Can Paid Leave Go the Distance?
image
2
Anthropologie Is Currently Having a Sale on Sale
Democratic Presidential Candidates Debate In Detroit Over Two Nights
3
Your No-Nonsense Guide to How Dems Are Polling
image
4
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
US-LAWS-ABORTION
5
Planned Parenthood Was Defunded—Donate Here

Jessica Mulroney Defends BFF Meghan Markle Against Racist Critics

image
By Rachel Epstein
Air Canada Presents Wanderluxe In Collaboration With TD Bank Group Benefiting Air Canada And SickKids Foundation
George PimentelGetty Images

It's no secret that Meghan Markle has received an excruciating amount of criticism since she became a royal, and most of it is unwarranted. The latest comes from fans who have condemned Harry and Meghan for using pal Elton John's private jet to fly to his vacation home in Nice, France with baby Archie.

Elton tweeted how upsetting the criticism is, and called on the press to "cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis." (Even Ellen DeGeneres tweeted about it and defended their wildlife conservation efforts.) Now, Meghan's close pal Jessica Mulroney is also joining the conversation, and calling out the relentless criticism of Markle for what it is: racism.

Mulroney posted a picture on Instagram late Tuesday evening stating, "When someone faces unfair criticism, you call it out. When that person is your friend and your family, you call those critics what they truly are. Shame on you, you racist bullies." The caption reads, "3 years of undeserved hate and abuse. It's enough."

View this post on Instagram

3 years of undeserved hate and abuse. It’s enough.

A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on

She's right, it is enough.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Harry and Meghan Wanted to Live in Windsor Castle
image
Harry & Meghan's Privacy Policies Break Tradition
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
image Archie Harrison Might Follow in Diana's Footsteps
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Harry and Meghan Wanted to Live in Windsor Castle
image Queen Elizabeth II Always Travels With This Cake
image Olivia Colman Once Accidentally Met the Queen IRL
The Duke Of Cambridge And The Duke Of Sussex Take Part In The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day Kate Takes George and Charlotte to a London Club
image Harry & Meghan's Privacy Policies Break Tradition
image Inside Meghan Markle-Approved Spa, Ilāpothecary
Suits - Season 7 'Suits' Fully Made a Joke About Meghan Markle
image The British Royals Won't Go Grouse-Hunting