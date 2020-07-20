Today's Top Stories
Gwyneth Paltrow Took a Selfie With Her Doppelgänger Daughter Apple

By Emily Dixon
paris, france february 26 editorial use only gwyneth paltrow attends the harper's bazaar exhibition as part of the paris fashion week womenswear fallwinter 20202021 at musee des arts decoratifs on february 26, 2020 in paris, france photo by pascal le segretaingetty images
Pascal Le SegretainGetty Images

    Listen: I've written about the extreme similarity between Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter, Apple, before, and essentially nothing has changed in that regard since. But I am still entirely floored by how alike they look every time I see a photo, and Paltrow just posted a new selfie of the mother-daughter duo, and as a result I am compelled to write about it again. I'm sorry! It is compulsory! Look at them!

    Summer with my 🍎

    A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on


    In May, Paltrow posted a series of photos of Apple in order to celebrate her 16th birthday. Again, Apple looked exactly like her mom in the pics (with a healthy dose of her dad, Chris Martin, in there too).

    I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times. I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything. 💝

    A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

    Paltrow shared a moving tribute to her daughter to accompany the photos. "I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl," she wrote. "You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom."

    "I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind," Paltrow continued. "You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times."

