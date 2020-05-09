Today's Top Stories
1
Best Sunglasses of the Season
2
Lessons From a Death Companioning Course
3
Examining the Swimwear on 'Too Hot to Handle'
4
24 Hours With Tina Craig, CEO of U Beauty
5
Bored at Home? Take a Virtual Vacation

Gwyneth Paltrow Says Elon Musk and Grimes Finally Dethroned Her for Most Controversial Celebrity Baby Name

By Kayleigh Roberts
west hollywood, california november 05 gwyneth paltrow attends 1 hotel west hollywood grand opening event at 1 hotel west hollywood on november 05, 2019 in west hollywood, california photo by leon bennettgetty images
Leon BennettGetty Images
      • Gwyneth Paltrow, who received plenty of scrutiny in 2004 when she and her then-husband Chris Martin named their firstborn daughter Apple, joked that she had finally been dethroned for the "Most Controversial Baby Name" award.

        Today, we've come to expect all things weird and wacky when it comes to celebrity baby names, but back in 2004 that wasn't yet the case. That's why it was such a worldwide story (and, oftentimes, punchline) when Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin named their daughter Apple that year.

        Even as other celebrities seemed to vie for the "Buzziest Baby Name" award, Apple Martin continued to reign supreme. No other celebrity baby name seemed capable of getting people talking—and arguing—as much as Gwyneth's firstborn.

        Until now, that is. This week, the Elon Musk and Grimes broke the internet when they announced that they had named their son X Æ A-12. The name was so out there, Musk even had to take a moment to publicly explain how to pronounce it.

        "Well, first of all, it was my partner [Grimes] who actually mostly came up with the name. She's brilliant," he explained in an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. "So, it's just X, the letter X, and then the Æ is pronounced Ash."

        On Friday, InStyle Magazine posted about Musk and Grimes' baby name on Instagram and Gwyneth won the comment section, writing, "#chrismartin I think we got beat for most controversial baby name."

        There are not enough applause emojis to express how perfect that comment is. Well done, Gwyneth.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        Harry & Meghan Staying at Tyler Perry's Mansion
        Read Jennifer Garner's Letter to Harry & Meghan
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Wait, Did Emma Stone Secretly Get Married?
        Harry Just Shared a Surprise Video Update on Insta
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Mike Tindall On Why Harry Is a Good Dad
        One of Kate's Fave Brands Is Selling Face Masks
        Queen Elizabeth Remembers the "Joy" of VE Day
        Chrissy Says Alison Roman's Comments "Hit Hard"
        Harry & Meghan Staying at Tyler Perry's Mansion
        George Gets Very Upset About Charlotte's Homework
        Kendall Dyed Her Hair Blonde & Looks So Different
        Michael Jordan's Daughter Is Making Moves